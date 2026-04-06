A UK-based Nigerian woman has shared how she lost her job after her visa was about to expire and was faced with challenges returning to Nigeria

The lady, while she was in the UK, claimed to have applied for a visa extension and paid for job and sponsorship help, but all efforts failed.

She eventually returned home after multiple rejections, sparking mixed buzz on social media platforms

A Nigerian woman based in the United Kingdom has shared her emotional experience of losing her job and being forced to return home following multiple visa rejections.

The woman, @mz__beebarh on TikTok, narrated how her life took a difficult turn shortly after she welcomed a baby in 2025.

A lady based in the UK faces challenges upon relocating to Nigeria. Photo credit: @mz_beebarh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to her, her visa was close to expiring around the same time she gave birth, and she also had to struggle with her job.

Lady shares futile efforts remaining in UK

Sadly, since her visa was about to be expired, her employer had no choice but to terminate her employment because they were unable to sponsor her visa.

“I didn’t just decide to leave the UK. Life kind of happened,” she said in the video.

She also disclosed how she had tried to apply for a visa extension twice, but both applications were immediately rejected.

A UK-based woman shares how her visa expiring forced her to return to Nigeria. Photo credit: @mz_beebarh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She said:

"I even applied for visa extension twice and it was rejected two times. And the crazy part is that I know people who applied for the same thing and months later they are still waiting for a response, but mine was rejected in two weeks. That is when everything started to fall apart."

In an effort to secure a new opportunity, she said she paid someone to help her apply for jobs within the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK hoping to find an employer who could sponsor her stay.

"I even paid someone to help me apply for NHS jobs because I thought maybe I was the problem. But still, nothing came through. And the painful part? Other people were getting results. So I kept asking myself, why was my own different?" She added.

She spoke further:

Then I paid someone £12,500 to get a company to sponsor me. I really thought that was my breakthrough. But again, nothing came through. And then the immigration rules changed. That was when it really hit me that it's either I leave the country or I overstay. So I just had to choose. That wasn't even the hardest part. Childcare almost broke me."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to UK-based lady's relocation to Nigeria

Legit.ng collected some comments from TikTok users who watched the video:

NK's Lifestyle stated:

"Albania is still a better option, €3500 you enter Albania, get work visa and start planning your way to another country. Nigeria can’t be my last option insha Allah."

Ochuwa wrote:

"You shouldn’t be saying this online . Uk government can be watching, paying someone for COS should be discrete."

Kehinde commented:

"It is high time our country need to get better bcos what all this Oyinbo problem?"

Man borrows millions to travel abroad, fails

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared how a failed relocation plan left him with millions of naira in debt while he was earning a monthly salary of N85,000.

He shared that the situation worsened after he borrowed from digital lending platforms and was eventually placed in custody.

Source: Legit.ng