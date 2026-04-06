Phyno publicly called on VDM to drop his legal case against Blord, emphasising the need for unity and reconciliation

Blord remains in custody until April 27 over allegations involving a Ponzi scheme and identity theft, a situation Phyno believes has gone on long enough

The tension between the duo reached a peak after VDM questioned Blord's claims of gifting comedian Carter Efe N500 million

A dramatic moment unfolded during a major concert after Nigerian rapper Phyno paused his performance to address the ongoing dispute between social media critic VDM and crypto entrepreneur Linus Williams Ifejirika.

The incident happened during “The Phyno Experience,” held on Easter Sunday, April 5, at the International Conference Centre.

Phyno calls on VDM to drop his legal case against Blord. Photos: Phyno/Blord/VDM.

Source: Instagram

In a video circulating online, Phyno invited VDM to join him on stage while addressing the crowd. The rapper then urged the activist to reconsider his ongoing case against BLord.

The appeal came amid BLord’s remand over allegations linked to fraud and impersonation, with the businessman reportedly set to remain in custody until April 27.

The rapper, speaking calmly, emphasised unity and encouraged both parties to move forward, drawing loud reactions from fans at the venue.

The unexpected intervention left many attendees stunned as the rapper shifted the focus from entertainment to reconciliation.

After Phyno’s appeal, VDM walked up on stage, and the moment ended with both men exchanging a hug in front of the cheering crowd.

Though the activist did not publicly confirm whether he would withdraw the case, the stage interaction became one of the most talked-about highlights of the night.

The ongoing conflict between VDM and BLord has drawn public attention in recent weeks.

BLord was arrested following allegations of operating a Ponzi-style scheme through digital platforms, including the Ratel app.

The dispute also involves claims of impersonation and defamation between the two parties.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Phyno's intervention in VDM, Blord's fight

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

TittledManaza stated:

"Why are you guys overhyping this guy? Begging him for what exactly? What position do he even have in the nation? Social media fame made is claiming what I don’t know. Moreover Blord detention is btw him and IG not this fool called VDM"

@Babachigo commented:

"Why holding a case against Blord while you know you can actually get agreement with him, he will pay you for it. Simple"

@Joseph_joe96 stated:

"What are they begging this guy for? Omo Nigerians gan too funny he’s going to be over feeling himself"

@charlyge2 wrote:

"Withdraw which case. let him do his worse. We all await Blord first post when he is out. Internet go scatter that day"

VDM questions Blord's claims of gifting comedian Carter Efe N500 million. Photo: VDM.

Source: Instagram

Blord shares video while in Kuje

Legit.ng previously reported that Blord's social media pages remained active, promoting his businesses while he remained in Kuje prison.

On Friday, April 3, 2026, a new video showing Blord promoting his ongoing real estate project, which he termed the 'new Banana Island in Anambra', was shared across his social media pages, including Facebook and Instagram.

In an over one-minute video, Blord gave fans a view of the 400 plots project, with an operational filling station.

Source: Legit.ng