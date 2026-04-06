Billionaire philanthropist Mike Ikoku has denied plans to contest in the 2027 general elections

Ikoku hosted a massive empowerment event benefiting over 1,000 community members during Easter festivities

Ikoku praised Imo Governor Uzodinma for infrastructure and economic development initiatives

Obinocha village, Imo state - Billionaire businessman and philanthropist Mike Obinna Chieze Ikemsinachi Ikoku has addressed political speculations around him ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The philanthropist, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, April 6, made it clear that he has no intention of contesting in the 2027 general elections.

Mike Ikoku denies interest in political ambition ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Mike Ikoku

Source: UGC

He reaffirmed his focus on supporting the current Hope Uzodimma administration and contributing to community development through private efforts.

Legit.ng gathers that Ikoku spoke on Saturday, April 4, when he hosted a large-scale empowerment event in his hometown of Obinocha village, Nkwerre local government area of Imo state, as part of the Easter festivities.

The event, which was conceived as a small community gathering, quickly grew into a massive celebration, drawing an unprecedented crowd from Obinocha and neighbouring communities such as Ishe-Owerri, Owerri Nkwoji, Umudi-Umuwala, and Amaegbu, the statement said. The turnout included men, women, youths, and children, alongside associates from All Seasons Hotel Owerri and many other attendees who joined the festivities.

Speaking during the event, Ikoku explained that the gathering was driven by gratitude to God for the Easter season, which commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. He implemented a large-scale empowerment initiative that reportedly benefited over 1,000 people.

Attendees were treated to a lavish meal, complete with rice, meat, drinks, and premium refreshments. Each participant received a bag of rice and cash support, according to the statement, adding that residents described the outreach as unprecedented in the history of Obinocha, praising Ikoku’s generosity and commitment to uplifting his community.

Prayers were offered for the Imo governor, state leaders, and traditional rulers, as well as for Ikoku and his family.

Ikoku praises Hope Uzodimma

Ikoku also commended the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma, praising his administration’s strides in infrastructure development, economic growth, job creation, and peacebuilding across the state.

He highlighted key projects such as road construction linking major parts of Imo and the ongoing flyover development in Owerri, noting that these initiatives are strengthening the state’s economic outlook.

The business further emphasised that the event was an opportunity to reconnect with his roots and promote unity among his people.

Mike Ikoku engages residents of Obinocha village in Imo state during Easter outreach focused on community empowerment. Photo credit: Mike Ikoku

Source: UGC

Seyi Tinubu storms Imo, meets Uzodimma, Obi Cubana

In other news, President Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi, on Friday, March 13, visited Imo state for the Renewed Hope City Boy Tour.

The initiative, reportedly driven by the City Boy Movement, a pro-Tinubu group led by Seyi, is aimed at mobilising and engaging young Nigerians in support of the Nigerian president.

A viral video showed the moment a massive crowd of youths in "City Boy" branded attire, chanting and surrounding vehicles to welcome Seyi Tinubu and a prominent socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, in Owerri, the state capital.

Source: Legit.ng