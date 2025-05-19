President Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi, being in his father's entourage to attend Pope Leo XIV's inauguration at the Vatican had been defended by Reno Omokri

Omokri, a former presidential aide, took a swipe at one of Nigeria's newspapers for claiming that Seyi Tinubu was blocked by Vatican security from greeting the Pope

The former presidential aide accused the medium of projecting itself as a propaganda machinery with a regional agenda

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has taken a swipe at Nigerian newspaper, Daily Trust, alleging that the report of the medium that Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, was restricted from greeting Pope Leo XIV, during his father's visit to Rome on Sunday, May 18.

The Pope had invited President Tinubu to be physically present for his inauguration, in Rome, the capital of Italy, where Seyi Tinubu was in his father's entourage for the inauguration of the Catholic Church leader.

Seyi Tinubu allegedly blocked by Vatican security

During the visit, Daily Trust in a report, alleged that the president's son was blocked by the Vatican security to greet Pope Leo XIV, when his father was having a pleasantries greeting with the Catholic leader.

But Omokri, a former presidential aide, in a tweet on Monday, May 19, explained that there was no time that Seyi Tinubu attempted to approach the Pope as reported by Daily Trust, adding that the video of the moment was on his page, and eyewitnesses at the event have also verified it.

He explained that Seyi Tinubu was only ushered to follow a different direction after his father, President Tinubu, had his one-on-one talk with the Pope. He alleged that the platform has a record of reporting "negative and dishonest" news about Southern presidents and their families.

Omokri accused Daily Trust of regional agenda

Omokri also claimed that the medium has been presenting itself as a propaganda machine with a regional agenda. Omokri's tweet reads in part:

"On more than one occasion, they have been forced to apologise after reporting lies, such as the lie that the SAMOA agreement entered into by the Tinubu administration was an LGBTQ agenda."

The former presidential aide went ahead to defend Seyi Tinubu for being in his father's entourage to the Vatican.

According to Omokri, presidents' children are part of their parents' administration all over the world, citing the case of Chelsea, the daughter of former President Bill Clinton of the United States and Sir Mark Thatcher, son of Margaret Thatcher, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Omokri's tweet is here:

