Nigeria

Just in: Seyi Tinubu Installed as “Okanlomo of Yorubaland, Videos Emerge

by  Adekunle Dada
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Oyo State -The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Owoade, has installed Seyi, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the “Okanlomo of Yorubaland."

The “Okanlomo of Yorubaland" translates to "the beloved child" or "the one dear to the hearts of all Yoruba people.

The Alaafin also installed former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Yari, with the chieftaincy title of Obaloyin of Yorubaland.

The event was attended by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, Senate Majority Leader Senator Michael Bamidele, and other lawmakers and Nigerian dignitaries.

Bola Tinubu
