Oyo State -The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Owoade, has installed Seyi, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the “Okanlomo of Yorubaland."

The “Okanlomo of Yorubaland" translates to "the beloved child" or "the one dear to the hearts of all Yoruba people.

Alaafin of Oyo confers traditional titles on Seyi Tinubu and Senator Yari. Photo credit: @Adebo_ogund

The Alaafin also installed former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Yari, with the chieftaincy title of Obaloyin of Yorubaland.

The event was attended by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, Senate Majority Leader Senator Michael Bamidele, and other lawmakers and Nigerian dignitaries.

