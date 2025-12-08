The Jadiara Royal Family stated that Fuji legend KWAM1 has no genealogical ties to the ruling house

The family distanced itself from claims suggesting he could be eligible for Awujale succession

A formal statement was sent to Ogun State authorities as the matter gained public attention

The growing public speculation about Fuji icon, KWAM1, having royal ties strong enough to qualify him for the Awujale of Ijebuland throne, has taken a new turn.

The Jadiara Royal Family has formally denied any genealogical connection with him.

Legit.ng earlier reported that K1 had announced his intention to become the next Awujale in a letter of intent.

In the letter, he traced his royal lineage to the Jadiara Royal Family.

However, in a statement dated December 7, 2025, and issued in Ijebu-Ode, the family declared that the revered musician has no traceable link to their lineage, contrary to insinuations circulating in public discussions.

The statement was signed by the Head of the Jadiara Royal House, Otunba Prince Akinola Odedina, and addressed to key authorities in Ogun State, including the Commissioner for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, the Attorney-General, the Ijebu-Ode Local Government, and the Awujale Interregnum Administration Council.

“No known records connecting us to K1” - Family insists

Odedina stated that the Jadiara House has no archaeological, documented, or oral historical record linking the Fuji musician to their lineage.

He emphasised that although the Chairman of the Fusengbuwa Ruling Family may have issued KWAM1 a nomination form as part of the verification process, the musician has not appeared before the family nor presented any documents to prove his ancestry.

According to Odedina:

“I can say categorically that Wasiu has no genealogical linkage with the Jadiara Royal House. We in Jadiara Royal House have waited for him to show up with his form and whatever documents he may have to prove his linkage to Jadiara Royal House. He is yet to show up.”

The family said it considered it necessary to publicly address the matter due to the intense public interest that the rumoured linkage has generated.

Family cautions against further association

The statement further urged the Chairman of the Fusengbuwa Ruling Family to refrain from any dealings with KWAM1 regarding claims of genealogical eligibility or any purported family relationship to the Fusengbuwa ruling line.

Odedina stressed that the royal house must protect the integrity of the selection process for the next Awujale and ensure that only genuinely eligible descendants are considered.

Odedina noted that the family will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as new information emerges.

He assured both the ruling family and the general public that the royal house remains committed to transparency throughout the succession process.

Read the letter here:

