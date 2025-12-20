Sydney Talker, in an open letter, congratulated his colleague Carter Efe following his success as a top streamer in the country

Recall that the live streamer set a record as the most-followed Nigerian on Twitch after his session with Afrobeats star Davido

Penning a message to Nigerians who might want to become streamers, the skit maker shared how he discouraged Carter Efe from streaming

Nigerian skit maker and content creator Sydney Talker has penned a congratulatory message to his colleague and now streamer, Odahohwo Joseph Efe, popularly known as Carter Efe, following his recent success.

Legit.ng reported that he set an impressive record on Twitch after his live stream with Davido. He surpassed 500,000 followers, overtaking his colleague Shanks Comics, who has 406,000 on the platform.

Skit maker Sydney Talker expresses pride in Carter Efe's success.

Since his live session with Davido, Carter had become a force to reckon with.

Reacting to his success, Sydney, who used to make videos with the streamer, shared how he is genuinely happy because things were about to change in the skit industry.

"I’m not jealous. I’m just genuinely happy that the skit industry, which is filled with a lot of depression, is about to be less saturated," he wrote.

Sydney also confessed he was among those who discouraged Carter from streaming. He, however, added that he was delighted the streamer proved him wrong.

"Congratulations to my brother @carterefe. Two days ago you made history. I’m so proud of you. Funny how I was one of the people who discouraged you from streaming. But in the end, you spit in my face, which makes me happy because it proves one thing: you are truly a creator who follows his instincts," he wrote.

Skit maker Sydney Talker recalls how he discouraged Carter Efe from streaming.

He also sent a message to skit makers who are struggling in the industry, advising them to consider streaming.

"For those of you in skit making who are depressed and forced to live fake lives, why not try out streaming? It might just work for you. If Carter can, then you can do it too. Also, it’s a new field, so this is the best time to hop on it before it gets saturated in 2026. And to those who still want to remain skit makers: I promise you with my life. I will improve, grow, and do everything in my power to make the skit industry a better place and a more sustainable career choice. Note: I’m not talking to everyone. Much love," he added.

Sydney Talker's message to Carter Efe is below:

Reactions to Sydney Talker's comment

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

edoprinx said:

"Oga MI done talk am oo you create skit till the last day."

terrorboi__ commented:

"weird way to congratulate your guy tho."

okikidft said:

"If na motivate you won motivate make we dey know o."

lordlamba commented:

"Skit way change my life , God bless skit making."

tonycruiz_ wrote:

"As it should be If you don tire move on we d!e here in skit making."

Davido secures endorsement deal for Carter Efe

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido went out of his way to secure an endorsement deal for Carter Efe.

During a livestream on Twitch, Davido placed a surprise call to Lanre Odutola, Martell’s Global Marketing Manager.

The call wasn’t just casual; the singer personally requested that Martell offer Carter Efe an endorsement deal.

