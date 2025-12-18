Davido opened up about his relationship with Israel DMW during Carter Efe's livestream

In the video, the singer described his loyal aide as one of his best friends and addressed how people laugh at them

Fans were impressed by his words about Israel DMW and praised him for the kind of person he is

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, warmed the hearts of his fans with what he said about his loyal aide, Israel Afeare, better known as Israel DMW.

The singer was a guest on Carter Efe's livestream, where he spoke about his relationship with Israel DMW. According to Davido, people often laugh at them without knowing that Israel is one of his best friends.

Fans react to Davido's utterance about Israel DMW. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

He added that his loyal aide is someone he can lean on, cry on his shoulder, and open up to.

Fans react to Davido’s words about Israel DMW

Reacting to his remarks, fans praised Davido for his humility and good character despite coming from a wealthy background.

Many noted that the singer enjoys associating with simple people and does not act like someone born into affluence.

Others also praised Israel DMW for remaining loyal to his boss, regardless of public criticism.

Davido and Israel DMW’s relationship

Fans praise Davido after speaking about Israel DMW. Photo credit@israeldmw

Source: Instagram

Recall that Israel DMW has faced criticism in the past over his relationship with Davido. A few months ago, a man shared a video showing Davido shoving Israel as he was about to enter an event venue ahead of him.

The man claimed that the incident was one of the reasons Israel DMW and his wife, Sheila, separated.

Despite the backlash, Israel DMW has continued to openly praise Davido. He was once seen waking the singer from sleep with chants and praises.

See the Instagram video of Davido speaking about Israel DMW below:

What fans said about Davido's utterance

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video shared about Davido and Israel DMW. Here are comments below:

@___kosisochukwu_ stated:

"Israel is that friend everybody needs tbh! Loyal to the core."

@justbabiiesandkiddies commented:

"Nothing beats having a loyal friend! It’s priceless."

@stylebysmokie_ shared:

"See as man dey do around man wey get money, later now they’d be saying women are gold diggers."

@amtrinityguy wrote:

"Loyalty pays more than money."

@officialandybest reacted:

"Davido sees all the online insults people throw at Israel but those people insults has made him love Israel more."

@dynamicfm1 said:

"Davido continues to show that wealth doesn't change good character.... A perfect gentleman at heart, proudly repping his family with humility, simplicity, and class, even with all his wealth and success, he still wanna be seen around with the simple."

Source: Legit.ng