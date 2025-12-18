Carter Efe has set a new record on Twitch after inviting Davido to his livestream on the platform

Davido stormed the platform to honor Carter Efe, and many viewers from Nigeria and abroad joined to watch

Before the end of the stream, Davido shared some words of advice with the content creator

Comedian and streamer Odahohwo Joseph Efe, popularly known as Carter Efe, set an impressive record on Twitch after his livestream with David Adeleke, better known as Davido, who stormed his program.

The music star was invited by the content creator, and Carter Efe went wild after Davido turned up.

Carter Efe excited over new feat after live-streaming Davido. Photo credit@cateref/@davido

Source: Instagram

Davido also called his wife during the stream, allowing Carter Efe to see and speak with her while Davido was on the show.

During the livestream, Carter Efe gained 135 new followers on Twitch, thanks to Davido's influence. He surpassed 500,000 followers, overtaking his colleague Shanks Comics, who has 406,000 on the platform.

Carter Efe shared the good news by showing fans his phone with the details while still live-streaming.

Davido storms Carter Efe's live stream, dishes advice. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe reacts to the feat on his livestream with Davido

Reacting to the milestone, Carter Efe was thrilled, screaming and calling out "Jesus!" Davido was the first to ask about the number of views on the stream, to which Carter Efe replied that he had 89k viewers.

Carter Efe couldn’t contain his excitement after seeing his followers skyrocket past Shanks Comics.

Davido advises Carter Efe over the milestone

Davido congratulated Carter Efe on his achievement and offered some advice. He urged Carter Efe not to use his platform to fight or spread negativity, emphasising that his presence on the show wasn’t for that purpose.

The music star also warned Carter Efe about the temptations to engage in drama but advised him to resist such urges.

Davido shared a smile as he recalled a time when he and Carter Efe weren’t the best of friends, reflecting on how far they’ve both come.

He also expressed his love for Carter Efe and his team, appreciating them for having him and his crew on the livestream.

Recall that a few months ago, while Carter Efe was livestreaming, he took a swipe at Davido’s arch-enemy, Wizkid. Fans of the singer reported his account, which was then taken down. The streamer was heartbroken at that time. He was seen begging Wizkid's fans to stop reporting his social media pages.

Davido gifts luxury SUVs to his daughters

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido purchased two GAC GS8 SUVs for his daughters, Imade and Hailey Adeleke.

This followed Sophia Momodu's claim via her lawyer that she covers all of Imade's expenses except school fees, labelling Davido a deadbeat father.

The mother of one also shared the reason she asked Davido to stop contributing any money for their daughter's upkeep. Fans praised Davido as an “intentional man” and "best father,” while taunting Sophia to acknowledge his generosity and refrain from repeating the accusations.

Source: Legit.ng