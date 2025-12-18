Israel DMW, a close aide and logistics manager to Nigerian music star Davido, has become the centre of online attention

This was after a viral video from a concert the musician headlined, which displayed a scene that took place at the venue

In the widely shared clip, Israel was seen exiting the venue alongside Davido until he suddenly lost his way and reacted

Israel DMW stuns audience with emotional display alongside Davido. Credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Israel was carried away by the massive crowd behind him and, attempting to keep up with his boss, who was in front with his security, lost his bearings and took a different route until he realised what he was doing and turned around.

The short but amusing moment has sparked laughter across social media, with many netizens poking fun at Israel’s confused expression and reactions.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israel DMW Afeare, was spotted at the funeral service of Chief (Mrs). Florence Saraki, former Senate president Bukola Saraki's mum, which took place at Eko Hotel, Lagos, on Friday, July 19.

Governors, politicians, as well as prominent figures in the country, were also present at the lavish event.

A clip showed the moment Isreal walked into the gathering while a man who some netizens claimed to be his bodyguard was seen walking behind.

Another video showed Isreal trying to get pictures from the event.

In May, Israel's DMW praised Davido for his lifestyle. Taking to Instagram to upload clips of himself aboard a private aircraft en route to Abuja for the weekend, he expressed his eternal gratitude to his boss for his life.

Also, the logistics manager praised Davido for his US visa. He compared America to Heaven, claiming that it is 46 minutes from Heaven. Israel also complimented his tribe, Edo, and Nigerians.

When Israel visited France, he showed gratitude to Davido, revealing that it was his first visit to the country because of his employer.

Isreal DMW trends online

diana_ade_ said:

"That man feeds him. If he loses his job Una no go feed am."

shanti_ace said:

"What is wrong with him doing his job? Do y'all just like to mock people or what?"

prestigebeautycare said:

"I like him and I like how he does his job without a care about anything else. Tho hilarious how he missed the road, but he is just doing his job."

c4queen said:

"Maybe he thought there was a shortcut there or that Davido was going to pass there 😏 I see no reason for the insults 🤦🏾‍♀️."

lyn_signature said:

"He's working for his pay. There's dignity in labour!"

abla_abenaagbemi said:

"Probably thought there was another road there...just a man doing his job."

goldudechukwu said:

"Oga dey go left you dey go right 😂😂😂😂."

sabiigirlfashion said:

"Obsessed employees are such a delight 👏😂😂🙌."

olusoji_ said:

"Juju don shayo loose guard😂."

justplayloud said:

"Person wey done mix Martel and alomo😂😂."

