BBNaija's Kellyrae and Kassia Rock Itsekiri Reglia as They Meet Olu of Warri at His Palace
- BBNaija's Kellyrae and Kassia exuded royalty as they visited the Olu of Warri in his palace recently
- The couple rocked Itsekiri-themed outfits as they posed for pictures with the revered traditional ruler
- Fans of the reality stars were excited about their visit and they noted that BBNaija's Biggie had said that kings and queens would honour them when they were on the show
Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season nine winner Kellyrae Sule and his wife Kassia wore glamorous Itesekiri outfits as they paid a courtesy visit to the Olu of Warri, Ogíamè Atuwatsé III, at his palace in Delta state.
Some palace chiefs were also present to receive the reality stars, whose outfits were well-complemented with red coral beads.
The couple's fans have continued to support them, and they expressed excitement at the warm welcome they received at the king's palace.
During their stay in the BBNaija house, Kellyrae and Kassia hid their marital status from other housemates. Kellyrae revealed that Kassia was his wife after she was evicted from the reality show.
See Kellyrae and Kassia's outfits with the Olu of Warri below:
Reactions to Kellyrae and Kassia's Itsekiri outfits
Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Kellyrae and Kassia's outfits below:
@chiumzy:
"This is what they say you will stand, seat and dine with kings and queens. God bless you and yours.
@fairme_david:
"Our Itsekiri people are very proud and happy."
@jummyjuwon2:
"This is just the starting point...Grace personified..Congratulations..my beautiful babies."
@hayor_mide4:
"Seeth a diligent man, he shall not stand before mean men but king and nobles. When big brother said you will be celebrated by kings and queens, this is one of the many he meant. He saw it ahead."
@ayoka.oge:
"God is so involved in my couple's case, God have not started with you both."
@scolasticah_01_:
"Strangers will celebrate you in big brother's voice."
Olu of Warri endorses Kellyrae
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kellyrae was recently recognised in his hometown, Warri.
A video captured the moment the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, announced Kellyrae as the new ambassador for the region.
The footage that has gone viral saw Kellyrae in the company of his wife Kassia and his team members as they celebrated the moment.
Source: Legit.ng
