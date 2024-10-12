Singer Davido has proven that he is well-brought-up and culturally inclined as he met with the Olu of Warri at an event

At the Elevate Africa Conference with CNN's Stephanie Busari, Davido knelt to greet the highly respected king

He wore a two-piece suit and a tie, however, it did not stop him from showing respect for the Olu of Warri and his wife

Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, has been described as a humble individual with how she respects his elders and prostrates to them at events.

Davido shows respect to the Olu of Warri at an event. Image credit: @davido, @oluofwarri

The Unavailable crooner was at the Elevate Africa Conference where he had a Fire Chat session with Stephanie Busari, a journalist with CNN.

Before he began his conversation with the media practitioner, he honoured the presence of the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, and his wife, Olori Atuwatse III.

Davido, who wore a black two-piece suit and a red tie, knelt before the revered king and his wife. He did it excitedly before he took to the podium to have his conversation with Stephanie Busari.

See photos of Davido kneeling before the Olu of Warri in the slides below:

Reactions to Davido kneeling before Olu-of-Warri

Check out some of the reactions to Davido kneeling before the Olu of Warri below:

@mr_dubemtiger:

"Very respectful... and him fit get money pass am o."

@noragodiva:

"It’s the blue crocodile skin Birkin that’s caught my eye. We get money for Naija sha!"

@amara_wintour:

"Olu of Warri is smitten with the whole gesture from David."

@julz_mart:

"David is so humble."

@princesijuacrown_ratelgang_pro:

"That guy wey just concentrate dey look front nah FC the Werey no even smile. Na them (Awon ara ibi)."

@flexgods7:

"David trying to do what they did at the palace."

@chocomilto_:

"Looks like a scene in a Macmillan primary English textbook."

Davido visits Olu of Warri palace

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido Adeleke had made his first-ever visit to the palace of Olu of Warri.

This visit occurred on his first trip to the popular city in Delta state, adding him to the list of celebrities who have gone before him.

The twin dad made his visit in the company of his best friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, and some other of his associates.

