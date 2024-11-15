The Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse III and his wife are basking in the euphoria of being married for a decade and they decided to celebrate it

Olori Atuwatse III spoke about the journey so far as the wife of the revered king and shared how they were just friends 10 years ago

She described him as her answered prayer and noted that she would have remain unmarried if she was not married to the Olu of Warri

The Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse III and his beautiful wife Olori Atuwase III celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Friday, November 15, 2024.

It was an opportunity for the couple to reflect on their love as the Olori Atuwase shared what her husband meant to her.

She revealed that her heart was full and words fail to convey the level of gratitude her heart felt. The queen described her marriage as God's dream for her. Besides, the king is beyond the man of her dreams and her answered prayer.

The queen recalled how she told the king that she would not have been married anyone else except him. She described him as a kind man who protects his family, and he is an extension of God's love towards her on earth. The queen also thanked God profusely for keeping her and her family together.

See Olori Atuwase III's note and pictures in the slides below:

Netizens celebrate Olu-of-Warri's 10th wedding anniversary

Check out some of the reactions to the Olu of Warri's 10th wedding anniversary below:

@ayomipeskitchen:

"Happy Anniversary. I am also celebrating 10 years wedding anniversary today. Slide with the kids and pet is so beautiful."

@olayinkamordi:

"It's like 2014 was like this 2024 because we are all celebrating 10years of marriage. Congratulations Olori."

@abimbola_ak:

"Congratulations beautiful people, fulfilling purpose. Beacons signaling to us that the next generation is firmly placed and the glory of God is showing forth even more. We are proud of you."

@estherlonge:

"God’s own royals! 10 years of God’s faithfulness, decades more of God’s grace, favour and blessings all round amen."

