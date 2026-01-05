A man got many people emotional on social media after sharing a photo showing the burial ground of Anthony Joshua’s friends

In the picture posted on his social media page, it showed where Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami were buried after their deaths

Many individuals who read the post and saw the photo got very emotional and shared their thoughts about the incident

A young man has shared a photo showing the burial ground where the late friends of Anthony Joshua, Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, were laid to rest days after they both died in a car crash.

Recall that on December 29, 2025, Anthony Joshua made headlines after he was involved in a car crash along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Young man captures burial ground of Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami. Left image for illustration purposes Photo Credit: Getty Images/dtiberio, Twitter/josephMuztich, Forbes

Source: Getty Images

Burial site of Latif Ayodele, Sina Ghami shown

According to reports, his fitness trainer, Latif Ayodele, and his coach, Sina Ghami, died in the tragic incident, while Anthony Joshua and his driver were rushed to the hospital.

Days later, the individuals were buried, as confirmed in several news reports.

An individual, @josephMuztich, who appeared to have attended the funeral ceremony of Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, shared a photo online.

Young man shares photo of burial ground for Anthony Joshua’s late friends. Photo Source: Twitter/josephMuztich

Source: Getty Images

The photo he shared showed the burial ground of the two individuals, as they were laid to rest side by side.

The post has generated discussion online, with people sharing their thoughts about it.

Reactions as man mourns Anthony Joshua's friends

@Kryptotajeer said:

"Ameen! Arent they Muslims, why are their graves decorated?"

@Olu_las noted:

"May Allah raised them together in Aljannah Firdausi. Ameen."

@r1zwanehsan noted:

"May Allah keep y safe and your brothers Abdul and Sina a prosper life in jannah."

@Bawayheen stated:

"I have a question, are the Muslim and Christian graves the same there?'

@DrHamze_M stated:

"May Allah جل جلاله forgive their sins and grant them his mercy and protect them from the punishment of the grave."

@EnslavedCreator shared:

"Dam.n bruv, do they not have Muslim Cemeteries in the UK ?"

@RFyffe44009

"Good to see people have learnt there lesson from the crash about filming private matters."

@MDekkard54781 stated:

"There are a LOT of weirdos in the world. Some if them film people at cemeteries. Mental!."

@RFyffe44009 stressed:

"Good to see people have learnt there lesson from the crash about filming private matters."

@muhammedalibaid noted:

"May The ALMIGHTY have mercy on their souls... Aameen May The ALMIGHTY bless us all... Aameen."

Read the post below:

https://x.com/josephMuztich/status/2008068347339100195

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young man who witnessed Anthony Joshua’s deadly car crash shared his firsthand account. He explained what led to the accident and how bystanders rescued the boxer immediately after the crash, long before any security personnel arrived.

https://www.legit.ng/people/1690796-eyewitness-recalls-lagos-ibadan-crash-anthony-joshua-don-die/

Eyewitness speaks on Anthony Joshua crash rescue

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man, Promise, who witnessed Anthony Joshua’s car crash, spoke about what caused the accident and how the boxer was rescued.

He explained that a speeding car diverted and triggered the crash, and that both Anthony Joshua and his people were not responsible.

Source: Legit.ng