Carter Efe's prodigy Kolu's reaction after seeing Davido during a live stream session has gone viral

A heartwarming clip showed the moment the internet sensation unexpectedly placed Davido's hand on his head

Some netizens, in their reactions, read meanings into the video and dropped funny remarks about Kolu thinking Davido was Jesus

Social media personality Kolu, a prodigy of content creator and streamer Carter Efe, could not hide his excitement after seeing Davido.

Recall that the DWM label boss shook the internet after making an appearance on Carter Efe's live stream session.

Kolu's priceless look as he meets Davido trends.

Luckily for Kolu, he was among the crew who welcomed Davido and his team on set. A viral video captured a mesmerised Kolu watching as the "With You" crooner conversed with Carter.

The highlight was the unexpected moment he placed Davido's hand on his head twice, in what appeared to be a move to receive blessings from the singer.

Carter Efe's protege Kolu poses with Davido.

A caption of one of the videos shared on Kolu's page read:

"I no believe @davido no be Jesus E be money for life @kolu_wahala."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido's wife, Chioma, also joined Carter Efe's live stream.

The Unavailable Crooner had put a call through to his wife, an action that left the streamer in disbelief. A viral video showing Carter and his team, alongside Davido singing Assurance in honour of Chioma.

The video capturing Kolu's reaction after seeing Davido is below:

Another clip showing the moment Kolu placed Davido's hand on his head is below:

Reactions as Kolu met Davido

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens shared hilarious comments about the video. Read them below:

omotapaa said:

"Never seen KoOluu this Happy God Bless Davido."

phoenixlibra_empress reacted:

"I love his reactions."

yoofall2 wrote:

"Big shout out to Carter for allowing other content creators access to davido on the stream. If na shank, he go lock gate. Carter get Davido kind of heart."

gok.matins said:

"Who else notice when kolu Dey with portable he Dey hot now Carter efe has a perfect team. Carter blow Kolu but kolu is a blessing to his show."

wiikhana_savid commented:

"Kolu no chop David oo see those looks."

tess_slim4 said:

"Davido and Kolu na same age Kolu na 33 davido na 33."

otunba_adegbow commented:

"Kolu first me touch David."

swiitchthegram__ commented:

"Excess Joy wan wound Kolu but he gat to stay composed."

hollah_gram commented:

"Kolu Dey look like person wey don fall in love."

damian00.1king said:

"Bless you OBO for the kind and great work you do. You said we rise by lifting others and exactly you are keeping to your words by helping and lifting others rise. God bless you OBO."

