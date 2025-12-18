A Davido look-alike was allegedly assaulted outside Carter Efe’s livestream studio shortly after Davido exited the premises following a Twitch appearance

Video clips showed Morgan DMW physically restraining and striking the man, who claimed he only wanted to see Davido during the studio visit

The incident ignited reactions online, with Nigerians debating celebrity security behaviour, power abuse, and treatment of ordinary citizens

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, known professionally as Davido, made headlines once again as his lookalike was seen crying in a viral video after Morgan DMW, a longtime 30BG crew member, assaulted him outside content creator Carter Efe's studio.

The incident, which took place on Wednesday night, December 17, 2025, moments after Davido appeared on Carter Efe's Twitch livestream studio, was an unforgettable experience for the content creator, who now has the highest number of Twitch followers in Africa.

In the video shared across social media platforms, Morgan DMW was captured physically restraining and striking the man who dressed like the music star.

The reason for his actions was unknown; however, it could be deduced that the singer's crew member was clearing an exit path after the singer's livestream was concluded.

The lookalike stood outside the studio, apparently hoping to meet Davido during the singer's visit, but was met with an unexpected fate.

The video has since sparked outrage among Nigerians online, who questioned whether such force was necessary against an individual who was harmless and posed no threat.

Nigerians React to Assault on Davido's Lookalike

@nabildope10 commented:

"Poverty dey 9ja maaan. Nigerians glorify the rich too much. I guess that dude just wanna meet David, got his a$s whooped."

@iamurbanaira said:

"In a working country, this man will be suing Davido to court. I know it's not David that hit him but you know what I mean."

@komeno_jomar wrote:

"What the guy did I'm not sure of but certainly this cannot happen in the west and if so then a lawsuit awaits."

@symplybarbz opined:

"I would never understand why a full grown adult will base their whole identity on a celebrity just because they look alike."

@heyfeyzeeno stated:

"Davido needs to stop moving with these louts, they'll put him in trouble. To defend Davido self dey taya person."

@purple__raiin added:

"This isn't fair, even if David doesn't wanna see this guy that doesn't mean he should be treated this way."

Davido Praises Israel Dmw During Carter Efe's Livestream

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido spoke warmly about his aide, Israel Afeare, also known as Israel DMW, during Carter Efe’s livestream appearance.

The singer explained that although people often laugh at them, Israel DMW, who has been his logistic manager for years, is more than just an employee but is actually one of his closest friends.

He described Israel as someone he can lean on, confide in, and cry on his shoulder.

