Carter Efe's live stream with Davido on Twitch has continued to make waves on social media as more clips emerged online

One of the highlights was a video that captured the online content creator's reaction after Davido's wife, Chioma, joined the live stream

Another video showed Carter Efe, alongside his crew and the DMW boss, singing Assurance as they hailed the singer's wife

Nigerian content creator and musician, Oderhohwo Efe, popularly known as Carter Efe, and his crew were stunned after Afrobeats star David Adeleke, aka Davido, pulled a call through to his wife Chioma during a viral live stream session on Twitch.

During the session, Davido connected Carter with notable figures, including his wife, nightlife mogul Cubana Chiefpriest, and even called out the Twitch CEO, Dan Clancy.

However, one of the highlights was the content creator's reaction after spotting Chioma on his live stream.

"To even look at her, our wifey, see Chioma," an emotional Carter was heard saying in a viral video.

Another clip also captured the moment the streamer and his crew, alongside Davido, happily sang Assurance, a hit song by the DMW label boss dedicated to his wife.

The video showing Carter Efe's reaction after seeing Chioma during the live session with Davido is below:

A video of Carter Efe, Davido, and others singing Assurance in honour of Chioma is below:

igwegbeclaudy wrote:

"Awwwwh see David’s face . Infact Godbless Chioma for always putting this type of smile on David’s face."

omie_bensonn commented:

"Davido go think say him get fans low key all of us don migrate to chioma he is like the +1 to u."

vivianfelixo commented:

"Davido and 'my wife, or see my wife ' , I so love his satisfied expression every time he does that. Very proud husband."

habby_52 said:

"My mum is one of @davido biggest fan but you see chioma ehn,I don't know wetin she gave her. She loves her scatter. She's always like "chioma my lover" anytime she pops up her screen."

real_ashley_danjuma commented:

"She and her husband are happy people I swear.."

iamvictoriahb said:

"Chioma lights up every room with her presence even on video Our wifey for lifey."

