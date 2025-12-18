A Nigerian lady has successfully set a Guinness World Record for the tallest wig after many days of sewing and stitching

The heartwarming news was released on social media by the Guinness World Records, and it has attracted the attention of netizens

According to GWR, the wig measures 15.37 m (50.42 ft), and Nigerian wig maker Helen Williams made it

Helen Williams, a Nigerian wig maker has set a new Guinness World Record by making the tallest wig in the world.

This is not the first time was setting a world record with her wig-making craft as she has previously set the record for the widest wig and longest handmade wig.

The Nigerian lady has set the Guinness World Record for the tallest wig. Photo credit: GWR.

The story of Helens' latest achievement was shared on TikTok by the Guinness World Record.

According to the world record body, Helen's wig measures 15.37 m (50.42 ft).

GWR says:

"Tallest wig: 15.37 m (50.42 ft) by Helen Williams 🇳🇬 Helen has previously achieved records for the widest wig and longest handmade wig. She describes this record as her greatest challenge so far. "There are no limits in life, only new heights to reach."

According to GWR, Helen said the road to achieving her latest record was filled with a lot of challenges but she overcame them all.

She said:

"To have a record is like climbing a mountain. The climb is hard and full of challenges but the view from the top is incredible. “Making the wig stand was going to be very difficult but I went back and started designing again. Finally, I was able to figure out how to go about it and I started my official attempt months later and everything went well.”

A video posted on TikTok shows people helping to mount the wig using a ladder while Helen wore it.

The Guinness World Record noted that Helen spent at least N3 million to make the tallest wig, using 250 bundles of string hair.

Helen's wig was mounted above a two-storey building. Photo credit: GWR.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady sets new Guiness World Record

@favvy omas said:

"Someone please tell me they’re being paid money till another person breaks the record."

@Emmanuel Friday said:

"I want to hold a record for snatching peoples wife."

@ZF said:

"Longest and tallest wigs. What’s the difference?"

@henrykendela said:

"I should be given record too for the fastest to do chores when I see Mom from mile away."

@Ladipoe said:

"How about record for most liked comments."

@queenies aid:

"Who even started this Guinness record."

@zamrah said:

"Since this guiness something enter Nigeria we start dey see wonders."

@Kolawole Akinlosotu said:

"We go soon carry this Guinness book come keep for Abuja."

FG to attempt Guinness World Record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria is preparing to host a record-breaking dining experience with a 3.6km-long table set to welcome thousands in Abuja.

The event will headline the Mega Renewed Hope NIHOTOUR Gastronomy Festival, celebrating the nation’s culinary and cultural richness.

Organisers say the initiative will boost tourism, youth empowerment, and economic inclusion through food, music, and heritage.

