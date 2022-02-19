Top Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, has evolved from coming off as the unapproachable Mo Hits’ boss who preferred not to say a word and allow Dbanj do the talking for him, to becoming a very jovial, humble and funny character on social media.

Attaining a level of success that puts one in the limelight and still maintaining one’s humility is no easy feat and only a few Nigerian celebrities have been able to strike a balance.

Don Jazzy is no doubt one of the most admired and loved celebs in the country and this is largely due to his sense of humour, generosity and humility.

Don Jazzy and the different times he has shown fans love with monetary gifts and support. Photo: @donjazzy

A number of online users can attest to the fact that he is often ready to lend a helping hand to those in need without making a fuss.

This music boss has blessed the lives of many of his fans and Legit.ng has compiled a list of some of the ‘brain bursting’ times that Don Jazzy showed love to his fans by helping them out in big ways, mostly financially.

See below:

1. Don Jazzy gifts Focus dance beat maker Ajimovoix N1 million:

Sometime in November 2021, Don Jazzy gifted the Focus dance beat maker the sum of N1m after he emerged as the runner up in an award show.

Ajimovoix took to social media to thank the music mogul for his act of kindness towards him.

2. Don Jazzy gifts sick man N1.2m for his surgery:

A lady had taken to social media to beg for funds for her sick father. She tagged Don Jazzy on the post and the music maker came through for her with the N1.2m needed for the surgery.

3. Don Jazzy gives generators to 10 business owners:

In 2019, Don Jazzy went on a gifting spree on social media and promised to give out 10 generators to business owners. He also shared photos of the gen sets. All they had to do was to give a good reason why they needed it.

4. Don Jazzy dashes money to fans on social media

In August 2019, the music producer asked his fans on social media what he could do for them and proceeded to granting the financial requests of many of them.

5. Mr Macaroni opens up on how Don Jazzy gifted him N150k many years ago:

This comedian noted that in 2012, he had sent a DM to Don Jazzy begging him for funds and he came through by gifting him N150k. Macaroni noted that he used the money to buy a Blackberry phone.

6. Don Jazzy gifts lady who didn’t have TV to watch BBNaija N200k:

A lucky lady was also a recipient of Don Jazzy’s generosity in 2020 when he gave her N200k to buy a TV and cable service to watch BBNaija.

7. Don Jazzy supports young artist, buys his drawing for N300k:

A young artist, Fredrick Omoniyi, has lamented about not being able to sell a drawing and Don Jazzy slid into his DM to show interest in it. The producer bought the piece of art for N100k more than what was requested, making it N300k.

8. Fan gets N100k from Don Jazzy for framing his tweet:

A fan named Dinma had kept to her promise of framing Don Jazzy’s tweet if he replied her. The producer also showed her love by gifting her N100k.

9. Don Jazzy invites 15-year-old mathematics champion to his office:

The producer celebrated with a young girl, Faith Odunsi, who won an international mathematics competition. He invited her to Mavin Headquarters to spend the day with his crew and to teach him the subject.

10. Don Jazzy supports skit makers, features in their skits:

It is no news that Don Jazzy has now become a regular face in skits after supporting rising comedians with their craft.

11. Don Jazzy supports lady’s cloth’s business:

The music producer bought items worth N150k from the young lady who tried to promote her clothing business on Twitter. He told her to give some of the items he bought to her followers.

12. Fan gets N50k from Don Jazzy:

A Twitter user had questioned the music producer on what he needed to do to get money from him and Don Jazzy asked for his details and sent N50,000.

13. Don Jazzy helps 100 youths learn coding:

Don Jazzy paid the sum of N1.5 million to an online tech school to help 100 youths who were interested but didn’t have the funds to learn coding.

14. Don Jazzy sets up platform to help raise funds for people in need:

In July 2021, the music producer announced that he and a friend had set up a money raising platform where people who needed help could be assisted by others who had.

According to him, people who need money for business, food or any other project will sign up, create a goal and well-meaning Nigerians can go on the platform to donate money till the goal is met.

Don Jazzy is undoubtedly one Nigerian celebrity that a lot of people love and it is not hard to see why. He takes the term ‘we rise by lifting others’, to a whole new level.

