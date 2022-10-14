Social media platforms are designed and created to allow users disseminate information over the internet to a group of followers

Despite the availability of numerous social media platforms, most netizens have however decided to pitch their tents on a selected few, thereby making them the platforms with the most active users.

Legit.ng in this article, presents 5 social media platforms with the most active users.

Most active media platforms Photo Credit: @trtworld, Kirill Kudryavtsev, Delmaine Donson

Source: UGC

1. Facebook

Facebook, spearheaded by Mark Zuckerberg, is a social media platform utilised by people to share their daily activities, comments and photos as well as re-publish information posted by others.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

It also gives users the opportunity to connect with friends and family all around the world.

According to Statista, Facebook was the first platform to exceed one billion registered accounts. Presently, it has more than 2.9 billion monthly active users.

The company also runs three of the most active social media platforms, all with over one billion monthly active users each.

Months ago, Facebook hit over 3.58 billion monthly core Family product utilizers.

2. YouTube

YouTube is a social media platform that allows users to create and watch videos with ease.

Statista reports that YouTube is the second most active platform with over 2.4 billion active users per month.

The platform allows its users to come up with video content, upload the videos and also share them with others. Created in 2005, YouTube is now the second most popular site on the Web, with visitors watching around 6 billion hours of video every month.

3. WhatsApp

Launched in 2009, WhatsApp has risen to become the third most active social media platform, Statista reports.

An animated video by @trtworld on Instagram also confirmed this report as it showed a list of the most active social media platforms.

WhatsApp bagged the third position on the list with a whopping 2 billion monthly active users.

The platform is a free messaging app which allows users to send messages, make videos, voice and video calls, upload statuses, and lots more.

4. Instagram

Instagram has maintained its title as the fourth most active social media platform with over 1.4 billion monthly active users.

It is a free photo and video-sharing app which can be used on both iPhone and Android.

Users can share photos or videos with everyone or with only a selected group of friends as they deem fit.

Everyone on the platform is also allowed to view, comment and like posts shared by their friends or role models on Instagram.

5. WeChat

WeChat is the fifth most active social media platform with over a whopping 1.2 billion monthly users.

The platform which is similar to WhatsApp, allows users to reach out to one another using video, voice, and text.

The messaging platform has become one of the most popular platforms in the world and to sign up, it requires an existing user to scan a QR code on the phone.

How to make cool money on Facebook

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Facebook had 2.936 billion monthly active users as of April 2022, making it the leading social media network with the highest number of active users in the world.

While many are earning a living on the platform with no investment, a lot of persons, Nigerians included, are not in the know about how to make money on it.

So, here are four easy ways you can tap into the platform's big online market pool and smile to the bank from the comfort of your home.

Source: Legit.ng