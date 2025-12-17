An old video resurfaced online showing Jarvis correcting Peller’s manner of speaking and urging him to behave responsibly in public

The clip surfaced just days after their December 2025 breakup and Peller’s reckless Lagos livestream car crash

Netizens reacted with mixed opinions, as some fans praised Jarvis’s composure while others criticised Peller’s conduct

An old video showing Jarvis warning her ex-boyfriend, Peller, about his embarrassing public behaviour resurfaced on December 16, 2025, sparking heated reactions online days after their dramatic split.

The video captioned “I see it now. She is waay more matured.” was shared by X (formerly Twitter) user @Morris_Monye.

An old video of Jarvis correcting Peller resurfaces online after their public breakup

Source: Instagram

In the video, Jarvis openly corrected Peller’s manner of speaking while they were in public. She described his behaviour as embarrassing and urged him to grow up, stating he was no longer a child.

The post attracted significant attention within hours and triggered widespread reactions from social media users.

Netizens pointed out the contrast between Jarvis’s calm delivery and Peller’s defensive responses.

Many described Jarvis as composed while noting Peller's difficulty accepting correction in the moment.

The resurfaced clip appeared just days after Jarvis and Peller announced their breakup in early December 2025.

Both personalities rose to fame through TikTok skits and viral online content before becoming public partners.

Peller and Jarvis trend online after an old video resurfaced

Source: Instagram

Public tension intensified on December 14, 2025, when Peller live-streamed himself driving recklessly in Lagos.

The livestream ended in a crash involving his Mercedes-Benz, which sparked concern across social media.

The incident occurred amid widespread speculation about emotional distress after the breakup.

Legit.ng reported that Jarvis later addressed the situation, confirming the relationship had ended and denying infidelity rumours.

She urged fans to support Peller’s growth while maintaining a measured public response.

Fans React to the Resurfaced Video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Abilitygohard said:

"Una Dey compare girl wey don Dey relationship before with boy wey never Dey relationship before."

@IfunanyaChuks5 commented:

"Improper fraction relationship,..lol Javis wants someone more matured and older."

@timon_nick opined:

"I see it now Peller no dey worthy of Javis Dem suppose flog that boy."

@Queenxrypt wrote:

"How did she even stay til this point? Shii was long overdue."

@UniqueKhaddy_0x said:

"I don't even know how she managed with him till this time?? Immature men??? RED FLAG NEVERRR."

@GodwinKufre1 argued:

"Una dey mad This is how he blew up, that's what he's brand is all about Being stupid online, he is streaming he has to put up the act Jarvis didn't know this before she decided to date him."

@sleekydeezy commented:

"This isn't even maturity I swear down. It's just common sense... knowing that at certain level and places you shouldn't be saying certain things."

@joseph_ajibodu opined:

"You could tell he felt it that he didn't need to talk like that, especially when that guy agreed with Jarvis, but that defensive we human have won't allow him take correction at the spot."

@FranciscoBrainy wrote:

"He acts like a child and should know that he has a lady he should respect. Yes he wants to be free and funny, but somethings have to be cut out especially when he's around his woman."

Police Arrest Peller After Live Stream Crash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Police Command arrested TikToker Peller, following his crash on December 14, 2025.

Police spokesperson SP Abimbola Adebisi described the act as dangerous and life-threatening to other road users.

Authorities confirmed the case was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

