Jarvis recently reprimanded her boyfriend, Peller, in public over an embarrassing comment he made

Jarvis, who didn’t welcome Peller’s openness regarding a sensitive issue, such as that, blasted him, ordering him to stop being stupid

Peller, on his part, wasn’t having it as he clapped back at Jarvis, insisting that he had the right to express himself however he wanted to

A heated exchange ensued between famous TikTokers-turned-couple, Amadu Elizabeth Aminata, better known as Jarvis, and Habeeb Hamzat, alias Peller.

In the video trending on social media on Monday, July 14, the lovers, who stepped out together, were seen walking side by side when Peller made a comment that triggered Jarvis.

Jarvis scolds Peller in public. Credit: @peller089.

Source: Instagram

Peller had complained about feeling utmost discomfort in a sensitive part of his body, which left Jarvis embarrassed.

In reaction, Jarvis blew up as she sternly reprimanded him, telling him not to be stupid.

On the other hand, Peller, who wasn’t having it, failed to take correction as he fired back at Jarvis, challenging her for trying to control him.

He reiterated his freedom to express himself in any manner he deemed fit, clearly stating that Jarvis should not control him.

Peller and Jarvis blast each other in public. Credit: peller089.

Source: Instagram

It soon turned into a heated exchange as Jarvis stressed her point further while Peller countered her statements.

He went on to repeat his statement several times, taunting his girlfriend in the process.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Jarvis and Peller’s exchange

The clip elicited a variety of comments from cybercitizens. While some found Peller’s display funny, others had something different to say.

Legit.ng captured some comments:

yngharrylion147 wrote:

If this ekpoma babe never leave dis boy him no go wise up.

prince_tt5 said:

It means say peller done carry infection 😂😂😂 who gives him

billy_chigor wrote:

Marvis don give peller gono 😂😂😂😂😂

mac_bee83 noted:

Any woman will defo be embarrassed to hear her man say such in public,first the guy is not very educated to know people can twist his little jokes.and the girl already clock that people will think he actually contacted something from her. Some things you don’t say in public…😂😂😂😂😂😂

gangster_property_asmr said:

First time this peller go make me laugh 😂😂😂

ibrahimkafayatraji__imole commented:

The two na drama 😂😂😂 no shame, online and real life are same

valentinehope321 asserted:

Jarvis don give peller sweetie😂😂

investor_lilwayne_100 averred:

This two have no destination, When e tire them, Them separate quietly 😂😂

tms_for_love noted:

Better go treat your infection

onuelcreates wrote:

😂😂😂 this boy na real tozo

Peller seeks cameraman, offers N500K salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peller, in a video, noted that he was seeking a cameraman.

In the clip, the controversial streamer mentioned that he intends to pay the successful applicant N500K monthly.

Peller added that applicants must possess a master's degree to be eligible to work for him.

Peller's announcement subsequently stirred mixed comments online as people accused him of always seeking avenues to undermine education.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng