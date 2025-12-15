A young Nigerian man has shared his opinion about the relationship of popular online streamer Peller and his girlfriend

He made the statement after the streamer was involved in an accident following a disturbing statement on a live stream

He statement he made several months ago about Peller and his girlfriend, in which he predicted the future of their relationship

A Nigerian man has shared his opinion about online streamer Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, shortly after he was involved in a tragic motor accident which almost cost him his life.

A report by The Nation confirmed what happened before the incident occurred and who Peller was speaking about during the livestream.

Man shares thoughts on Peller, Jarvis relationship

It was claimed in the report that the online streamer was distressed over claims that his girlfriend, Jarvis, might end their relationship. He reportedly cried out over what might follow if it eventually happens, saying he would be mocked.

Details of the report suggested that the accident occurred shortly after, with the online streamer pulled to safety.

Reacting to the incident, a young man, @FadaChristmas_ took to his page to declare that Peller and Jarvis would never end up together and shared what he predicted months back.

In his post, he wrote:

"This is what I had to say about Peller and Jarvis some months back; it’s still valid. Peller is delusional, Jarvis is not."

He shared the statement he made about Peller and his girlfriend many months ago. The statement reads:

"I don't know if they're dating or playing, but the girl will not marry him even if he is the only guy in the world. Their story will be similar to Regina Daniels and Somadina, hopefully not an old man this time."

Reactions as Peller trends online

@QueenJ_001 added:

"The boy genuinely like jarvis. But he no Dey calm down. Love should never cost you your life. No heartbreak is worth dying for."

@NwaforOluebubeS shared:

"I pity and pray for peller this moment it’s not easy for him but you shouldn’t tamper with your life just that he no Dey hear word. After this one he go still buy flowers book Trumpet still go see Jarvis. Nah why I no Dey too put mouth and body be this."

@d_osinaike noted:

"Let’s call a spade a spade. He’s a big fool with completely misplaced priorities. That relationship needs to end if he wants to enjoy his life."

@OneKing250 wrote:

"If you like give woman your eye. She go still tell u did I force u."

@MOG4643 added:

"Some of us day fine how will go take survive for naija somebody they think how him to take kill himself because of girl...life no balance."

@BUIKE4430 said:

"I hear say him send person go buy SNIPER,the person no go,why him no order the sniper from jumia."

@JNanfaquality noted:

"Jarvis play a mind game with the small boy and he thought he's in luv which end up as xpected

He shouldn't have gone that far bcux even she come back into his life she will still gamble with his emotions, peller get heal little bro it happens to every one across both gender."

