Nigerian music superstar Wizkid recently gave fans a heartwarming glimpse into his life as a doting father

The Afrobeats star celebrated his daughter Morayo’s first birthday in a private gathering, sharing a rare father-daughter moment

During the celebration, Wizkid could be seen cradling and posing with little Morayo, smiling from ear to ear as cameras captured the adorable scenes

Nigerian music star Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid is undeniably thrilled with his daughter Morayo, and her birthday party is further proof.

On November 15, Legit.ng reported that Morayo had turned one and her parents celebrated with a Wonderland-themed party over the weekend.

As expected, the party was a private gathering of the parents' family and friends. In a video from the event, Wizkid was seen sharing a tender moment with his daughter.

In the background, one of Wizkid’s close associates could be heard singing 50 Cent’s classic hit, In Da Club, adding a playful and fun vibe to the photo session.

Fans flooded the comments with admiration for the singer’s tender side.

Previously, Jada P, the manager and baby mama of the Afrobeats superstar, penned a heartfelt message as she celebrated their daughter Morayo’s first birthday,

She also appreciated God and offered prayers of protection on Morayo's behalf.

"Dear God, I thank u for the gift of my daughter. May she always feel Your presence in her heart and know she is cherished. Protect her from harm and help her to grow into the person You created her to be. Grant her happiness, fulfillment, and the courage to pursue her dreams," Jada P wrote via her X handle.

A video showing how Morayo's birthday went down with her siblings also emerged online.

A clip captured the birthday celebrant and her brothers engaging in fun games as they celebrated her big day.

Wizkid spurs reactions online

____queennbetty said:

"That baby is his mum❤️❤️you can’t tell me nothing."

vheeny_ said:

"Una make popsy wear tie😂😍."

slurpsicles said:

"😂 To be a girl dad must be so exciting for him."

big.chopss said:

"There is Love ❤️ at home."

omololaameen said:

"They for sew ball dress for my hand now 😂😂😂."

