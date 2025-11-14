Wizkid and Jada P’s three children were stealing hearts in a heartwarming home video

Youngest child Morayo joined her brothers in a playful dance despite just learning to walk

Fans flooded social media with love, praising the siblings’ bond and infectious energy

A new video of Wizkid and Jada P’s children dancing together at home is melting hearts online.

The short clip, shared by Jada P’s sister, Skyla Tyla, captured singer Wizkid’s three children, Zion, AJ, and the youngest, Morayo, in a rare, playful moment that fans can’t stop talking about.

In the video, Morayo, the family’s youngest, showed off her giggles and moves as she attempted to mimic her older brothers’ dance steps.

Morayo joins her brothers in a playful dance despite just learning to walk. Photos: Wizkid, Morayo.

Source: Instagram

Although she’s still learning to walk properly, her enthusiasm is impossible to miss.

Zion and AJ, clearly loving the attention, included her in their playful dance, making the scene even more delightful.

Wizkid named greatest Afrobeats artist

Meanwhile, Wizkid has been named by Nigerian rap icon and YBNL boss, Olamide, as the greatest Afrobeats singer after Fela.

In a viral video captured during his press conference in Toronto, Canada, ahead of his November 14 show, Olamide was asked why he collaborates with Wizkid so frequently.

The rapper highlighted Wizkid’s global impact, consistency, and contribution to the evolution of the Afrobeats genre.

Olamide noted that Wizkid’s influence goes beyond hit songs. It spans cultural moments, boundary-breaking achievements, and a legacy that has introduced Afrobeats to millions of listeners across continents.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Wizkid's children's dance

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media below:

@sallamjr96:

"I see that her leg wey she de shake for floor ehnn, she has a lot to do with it but mama never reach that stage"

@khalidkuyt:

"God give me money so I can take a very good care of my family.., chaii"

@tomiwa__afolayan:

"What song got them moving like this is the question. !"

@bigsuccey:

"Be like na AJ go enjoy the wealth pass 😂😂😂he fit no wan work like others"

@NaijaFanatic:

“Morayo trying to keep up with her brothers is the cutest thing ever"

@LagosVibes_:

“This is pure family love! Zion, AJ, and baby Morayo are winning at childhood"

@MusicLoverNG:

“Can we just talk about how natural these kids are on camera? Future entertainers in the making!"

Morayo was born in January 2025.

Source: Instagram

Morayo steals show at event

Legit.ng earlier reported that Morayo stole the show recently

In a heartwarming picture shared by the singer’s partner, Jada P, the cute toddler was seen flashing a huge, confident smile while proudly revealing her toothless gums

The stunning moment instantly drew the attention of fans and followers, many of whom couldn’t stop gushing about the toddler’s cuteness. Legit.ng reported in January that Wizkid and Jada had welcomed their first child, a newborn girl, via the blogging platform Twitter, now known as X.

Source: Legit.ng