Nigerian musician Wizkid and his lover Jada P made the rounds online shortly after their recent outing in America

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Essence crooner made a heartwarming appearance during the premiere of his documentary, Wizkid: Long Live Lagos, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York

Few hours later, the superstar and his woman decided to show off how they pamper their skins, gaining the attention of many online

Nigerian music star Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, and his lover Jada P filled their fans with admiration.

Pictures of the lovebirds went viral, showing them taking care of their facial looks.

In the viral photographs, Wizkid and his talent manager wore facemasks. Both relaxed on separate couches to let the essential oils sink into their skin.

This came up hours after the couple made their first public appearance with their newborn daughter, Morayo Balogun.

See the pictures below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that fans of the Nigerian superstar were thrilled to witness his first public appearance with his daughter, fondly nicknamed Machalina by fans.

This after the Morayo crooner made a gorgeous appearance during the premiere of his documentary, Wizkid: Long Live Lagos, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Accompanied by his partner Jada P and their daughter, Wizkid proudly embraced fatherhood on the red carpet. In the viral clip, Wizkid lovingly took his daughter from Jada P, who smiled as she handed over the child.

The singer was seen carrying his daughter as he exchanged pleasantries and even granted interviews with the press.

Fans react to pictures of Wizkid and Jada P

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

motunrayo__a said:

"Baba just want to relax and be taking care of 👏👏👏👏😍😍."

shes__precious__ said:

"Only a woman has the power to soften a man this way 😍."

bholuwatife wrote:

"You just know wizkid had a good laugh about the face mask🤣."

callmeamyrah said:

"I get rice mask, vitamins, vegetables make na man remain with his money to go spa😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I have the mask."

queen_biggest_deal said:

"Portable never bath black soap finish nah skincare him wan do😂."

sandy_coco__ said:

"I’m the face mask guys 🤪."

_cherii_coco said:

"Machalina still small ooooo allow Jada p rest small ooo😂"

believebaby4 said:

"Portable no need skin care routine. He needs proper surgery 🥲."

tayotheorator said:

"Portable's skin needs an exorcism, take more than a facial mask, it needs deliverance with Holy Water with a heavy dose of Hyaluronic acid."

queen_biggest_deal wrote:

"Men that take their skin care routine serious will forever be my spec!"

loba_piper said:

"Wetin concern Portable with skincare routine."

cuddle_cakes01 said:

"Wentin portable know about skincare e jor? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

___xahra._pearl wrote:

"This handler dey smoke bomb😂😂."

zagorakis04 wrote:

"E get wetin man go do u go know say woman Dey em live 😂😂😂😂.. Jada carry am go chop sea food okro next nne 😂😂."

valonyeka7 said:

"wetin cocern portable for this matter now 😂😂😂😂stp it i lik it."

thisismcrk said:

"You people won't like to hear it...That mask does nothing for your skin."

chi_maramma wrote:

"Na woman make him do Skincare😂 Wetin CONCERN portable with skincare?😒"

Jada P celebrates Wizkid on birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid's baby mama Jada P marked her birthday and penned a lovely note to herself, motherhood and her partner.

In the post, she spoke glowingly about Wizkid and said that he was a loving, supportive, caring, and the best father.

She also noted that the singer makes her feel safe, and he allows her to pursue her dream and blesses her with their children.

