Bimbo Ademoye shared a video of her visit to her father's school during his project defense day

The elderly man recently earned a doctorate degree from the University of Lagos, and his daughter attended to celebrate the occasion

She was greeted by a large crowd, who screamed in excitement upon seeing her at the school

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye’s joy knew no bounds as she shared the recent achievement her father accomplished in school.

The movie star, who was playfully carried by a colleague in a fun-filled video a few months ago, proudly announced that her father had earned a doctorate degree from the University of Lagos.

In the video, she was seen preparing for her father's project defense, with a makeup artist present to glam her up.

While doing her makeup, the power was cut by the Power Holding Company, and her generator refused to start. The makeup artist used his phone's flashlight to continue working.

Before she could leave the house, it began to rain heavily, and she had to wait for the rain to subside before stepping out.

Bimbo Ademoye brags about her father

In the caption of her post, Bimbo joked that she is the only one casting a doctorate degree holder in her movie.

The actress also mentioned that her father had corrected her several times, asking her to start calling him "Doctor."

Bimbo gets a warm welcome at her dad’s school

When Bimbo arrived at her father's school, she was warmly welcomed by a large crowd. Fans screamed her name, and some tried to take pictures with her. The actress was then taken by her father to meet some of his lecturers, whom she greeted warmly.

Recall that Bimbo and her father share a close bond. She frequently shares videos of the elderly man, who once went out of his way to secure gallons of fuel during the petrol scarcity in Nigeria.

How fans reacted to Bimbo Ademoye's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video. Here are comments below:

@dr.kemi.osigbesan shared:

"Congratulations Dr. Ademoye, sir. I remember when I got mine I told my kids to call me Dr. mom. These disrespectful kids no answer me sha."

@gummmibare stated:

"Ahhh ahhh Dr Ademoye’s daughter I love ittt, daddy with the shoulder in the rainnnnnn Hahahah gotta love him, congrats to daddy and to you."

@officialtoyinadewale commented:

"Congratulations Daddy, Dr Ademoye, and we're proud of you Dr Ademoye's daughter, your children will make you proud too Ijmn ."

@iambisola shared:

"Congratulations Daddy. Rabuuu when will you go back to school."

@borah_ng reacted:

"I just saw daddy now at my office whey he came for a meeting…. I walked up to him and said “congratulations Dr Ademoye” your daughter sent we her fans, baba was just laughing and he felt so proud as his friends were all laughing as well."

Bimbo Ademoye speaks about her mother

Legit.ng had reported that Bimbo Ademoye opened up about her relationship with her mother. In the clip, she mentioned that her mother left when she was just 2 years old, and as a result, they don't share a deep connection.

Ademoye stated that she is fulfilling her duty as her child, but they are not close as her first betrayal came from her.

