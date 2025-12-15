Popular comedian Salo stirred reactions online following a viral video in which he made strong allegations about Jarvis and her relationship with Peller

In the video, Salo claimed that some skitmakers in the entertainment industry were allegedly involved with Jarvis without Peller’s knowledge

According to him, industry insiders are aware of what he described as inappropriate relationships, as he spilled further

Nigerian TikToker Salo has generated outrage online after making serious allegations about fellow content producer Peller and his relationship with influencer Jarvis.

During a live TikTok session with Tunde Perry, Salo alleged that Peller was treated disrespectfully in the relationship and questioned whether the affection was genuine or contract-based.

The allegations came to light amid growing concern for Peller’s well-being following claims that he became emotionally distraught after receiving a breakup note from Jarvis.

A video posted online prior to the event showed the TikToker noticeably distressed, generating an outpouring of concern from followers and other content creators.

Peller was then involved in a car accident. He was rescued at the scene and taken to the hospital, where he is still undergoing treatment. His condition has not been officially confirmed, but many sources claim he is alive and receiving care.

The scenario has sparked heated debate on social media, with many users denouncing Salo’s remarks as disrespectful, while others urged greater caution when discussing personal relationships and mental health in public spaces.

Comedian Salo's video ignites reactions

16iamhulkbright said:

"Tunde Perry Agbaya 😂😂😂 how you wan feel beside peller for club 😂😂."

yaro3133 said:

"The Werey no no say this life sweet 😂😂."

seanpeteofficial said:

"Walahi 😂😂😂😂that kind money go dey with me ...I no go know wetin I won use am do...as how."

king.roajs said:

"I blame your gifters . I finally see say them de use us catch trending . But Who doesn’t work hard won’t know the value of $. Na TT I BLAME n him gifters . N them go still gift am. People de suffer de send gift too, hope una see wetin e de use una money do. Smh."

sakariyauabdullateef29 said:

"Una think peller mumu sha these guy done knack her so many times I swear."

_rhiks_xx said:

"Oloshi 😂 Abeg I’m not closed for the year ooo I get Agbo Jedi, opaeyin, Mokole."

lebi_victor said:

"it’s a lie but she’s using Pellet."

le0klng said:

"Shey Jarvis na viirgin ?? She go de nack na obviously na."

nofle_xz0ne said:

"That lady composure is top-notch!!!"

ybs38baby_ said:

"He’s actually saying the truth at the end. 😂."

Peller blasts Jarvis over her video

Legit.ng had previously reported that Peller and Jarvis had made headlines again over the reaction to their engagement, with a supposed engagement ring at the centre of their latest issues.

The content creator had blasted his girlfriend over her video, in which she claimed he had simply given her a promise ring, blasting her mental state and calling her out for not being honest.

