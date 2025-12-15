Africa Digital Media Awards

"It Won't Work on Javis": Man Shares Why Tactics Used By Peller Will Further Spoil His Relationship
People

"It Won't Work on Javis": Man Shares Why Tactics Used By Peller Will Further Spoil His Relationship

by  Israel Usulor
3 min read
  • The drama between Peller and his girlfriend is attracting a lot of reactions from concerned Nigerians on social media
  • The popular TikTok star and streamer was said to have deliberately crashed his car into a road barrier while on a live stream
  • However, a Nigerian man has said the tactics he is using will not work on his girlfriend, with whom he has been consistently squabbling

Popular TikTok streamer Hamzat Habeeb, also known as Peller, is in the news again regarding his relationship with a fellow content creator Elizabeth Amodu, popularly known as Javis.

The creator and his girlfriend are constantly in the news with breakup and makeup rumours.

Nigerian man reacts after Peller deliberately crashed his car.
Sunday Achase said Peller's emotional tactics will not work on Javis. Photo credit: Facebook/Prince Sunday Achase and Instagram/Peller.
Source: UGC

Reports and social media videos indicate that Peller deliberately crashed his car into a road barrier while on a live stream.

The emotional outburst and rash decision came after another breakup rumour which didn't sit well with him.

He said:

“I will use this car and have an accident right now. I’m scared. I’m scared. If you leave me, people will mock me… Thank you, I’m going to kill myself.”

It is emotional manipulation, Nigerian man says

Meanwhile, many Nigerians on social media are concerned about Peller's emotional state and some have accused him of trying to manipulate his girlfriend.

One Nigerian who shared his views on the topic is Prince Sunday Achase, a Facebook user who said Peller's tactics will not work.

His words:

"Every action this young man is taking will further push Jarvis away. Emotional manipulation doesn’t work on a woman who is giving up on you already. The best thing is space, not for her but for yourself."
Peller reportedly crashes his car deliberately.
Peller and Javis are always trending over breakup rumours. Photo credit: Instagram/Peller.
Source: Instagram

Reactions to Peller's reactionship with Javis

Happiness Stanford said:

"But Which magician told peller that Jarvis would end up with him?"

Goodnews Onyewuchi said:

"Person way dey find stream."

Ebi Igbunu said:

"Small boy like am dey go love, him well? Make him no go skull."

Awute Chizam Emmanuel said:

"Girl wey done see better Business man or Politician."

Charles Tubobanimi Cotterell said:

"Person wey Dey find engagements? Dem Dey use their followers catch cruise Inikio. One thing is sacrosanct, javis won’t end up with a flippant juvenile boy like peller. Youthful exuberance is working on him. She’s world apart. She can do without him. He can do without her."

Abiye FearGod Ifubaraboye said:

"Who dey in love and who get money. This two persons na the hardest set of people to take advice for dis life until Dem learn the hard way. Funny enough him kon get money kon still dey in love..."

Barituka Vidona said:

"If only children know how many heartbeat we don chop. You've said it all, these don't work for girls."

Peller shares what he can do with his livestreams

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular Nigerian streamer Peller trended on the internet with recent claims he made about his career.

The comedian mentioned his ability to hold a livestream with any celebrity, past or present, anywhere in the world.

Not stopping there, the outspoken young man stated that if Michael Jackson were alive, he would have featured with him.

Source: Legit.ng

