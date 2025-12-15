VeryDarkMan criticised Peller for crashing his Mercedes-Benz SUV after threatening to hurt himself during a live-stream

The critic said Peller ended the relationship with Jarvis and blamed him for emotional blackmail and publicly disrespecting her

VDM warned Jarvis to never go back to Peller and asked both management teams to keep them separated

Nigerian activist Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, has criticised TikToker Habeeb Hamzat, also called Peller, after his recent car crash and breakup with fellow creator Elizabeth Amaduo, known as Jarvis.

In a long video posted on his Instagram page, VDM said that their relationship was toxic and emotionally harmful.

The social media critic confirmed that Peller survived the crash and that the TikTok star was the one who ended the relationship.

As earlier reported by Legit.ng, a viral video showed Peller crying during a live-stream where he threatened to end it all before crashing his newly acquired Mercedes-Benz SUV.

VeryDarkMan did not hold back in talking about what Peller did before and after the incident.

He said the TikToker's behaviour showed a pattern of selfishness, irresponsibility, and emotional manipulation, especially toward Jarvis.

"I'm not going to hold back anything because Peller is a public figure. You are a very selfish and irresponsible boy, very toxic and destructive," he said.

VDM Warns Jarvis to Stay Away for Good

The critic warned Jarvis to stay away from Peller for good, saying that the relationship posed serious emotional and mental health risk.

"What happened is a clear sign for Jarvis to never come close to you again. Any relationship where one person threatens to harm himself is not healthy. In all of this, Jarvis is the victim," he said.

He accused Peller of using emotional blackmail and repeatedly disrespecting Jarvis publicly during live streams and at events.

"You always want to be in control, but you don't have self-control. You publicly disrespect her on live streams and at events. You even said bad things about her character during a live video," VeryDarkMan added.

VeryDarkMan revealed that the relationship negatively affected both influencers' careers, but Jarvis lost more.

He pointed out that Jarvis had her own style and creative direction before the relationship, which was pushed aside afterward.

"This relationship has distracted both of you, but Jarvis is at the bigger disadvantage. She gave up more," he explained.

VeryDarkMan Criticizes Peller's Management Team

The social media commentator also criticized Peller's management team for not taking care of him properly.

He questioned why Peller, a well-known influencer with millions of followers across TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, was allowed to drive alone without security or someone watching him.

"His management is doing a terrible job. He is a public figure with millions of fans; he should not be driving alone," VeryDarkMan said.

The social media activist asked Peller to get professional help, including therapy or rehab.

He said that the influencer's impulsive behavior could have had deadly consequences.

"You need therapy. You need to see a therapist. You need rehab. Thank God nothing happened to the boy. If anything had happened, the girl's life would have been ruined," he said.

He concluded by asking both parties' management teams to make sure that Peller and Jarvis do not get back together. He warned that their staying together could lead to more harm.

"This relationship is toxic. It should end completely," he declared.

