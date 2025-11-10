Actress Tonto Dikeh has shared a video of her speaking in tongues as she led a prayer session at a wedding

Tonto Dikeh also reflected on her Christian faith and how far she has grown regarding her prayer life

The video of Tonto Dikeh speaking in tongues came a few days after she announced she had surrendered her life to Jesus Christ

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, on Sunday, November 9, shared a heartwarming video of her leading a prayer session at a wedding a year ago.

Tonto, who caused a buzz on social media after announcing she had given her life to Jesus Christ, reflected on how her prayer life had grown over the last year.

The mother of two, who stated that the Holy Spirit grows within her, recalled how she was honored to lead a session at a gathering with her friends. Tonto revealed that as she began to pray, she could feel God's presence tangibly.

"His presence was overwhelming, so real. I could hear Him, I could sense Him, and in that moment, I surrendered completely. Even when the official prayers ended, I couldn’t stop; something in me refused to leave that sacred atmosphere," she said.

"My tongues have evolved, my prayer hours have multiplied, and my spirit has developed a new dimension with God. I’ve even found myself in what I now call the prayer of tears—moments when I simply weep before Him. Not out of pain or petition, but out of sheer awe for His beauty and the overwhelming love that I have finally found resting in my heart. Now I am a prayer house; I don't just pray, I roar," Tonto added.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh shared seven things the Holy Spirit healed her from.

In the lengthy post, Tonto described her transformation as a divine process that completely reshaped her heart and habits.

The video of Tonto Dikeh leading a prayer session at a wedding is below:

Reactions as Tonto Dikeh speaks in tongues

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens criticised the Nollywood actress. Read them below:

Kay Ifeme said:

"So if you speak in tongue is now holy spirit dey play everybody can speaking in tongue the main thing is which one does heaven recognize."

Obai Precious Goodnews reacted:

"Holy Spirit does not grow in people."

Liz Ibe reacted:

"Yes. That's my girl. Roar baby. Roar for the holy spirit."

Mmaduabum Amara said:

"Have you seen what the Lord has done, what we waited for has come to pass,see what Jesus has done.What more can i say,if not THANK YOU JESUS..... Congratulations dear on your new found love... The love of Christ is the greatest.."

Ehi Bella said:

"Wait you are praying and people are hailing tongues? It's well,when you encounter the holy Spirit it shows and becomes obvious."

