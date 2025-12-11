The best graduating student of Madonna University, Goodness Azubuike, has opened up about her experience in school

Goodness, who graduated with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4,91, shared how she once declined admission from another university

In this insightful interview with Legit.ng, the 22-year-old shared her admission journey, her experience in school, and her study techniques

Goodness Azubuike received nationwide appraisal when she emerged as the best graduating student of Madonna University in its recently concluded convocation.

The intelligent 22-year-old from Ebonyi graduated from the Department of Civil Engineering with a 4.91 CGPA.

Madonna University BGS once declined FUTMinna admission

Goodness, who grew up in Abuja, shared how she declined her admission to the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

She opened up about why she chose Madonna University instead.

The lady told Legit.ng :

“I didn’t want to suffer strike in federal schools. I actually got admission to FUT Minna, but I declined and went instead to Madonna to avoid any form of delay, like strike.”

Sharing how her experience was at Madonna University, she added:

“Madonna University had a lot of dos and don’ts. Many people felt it was a secondary boarding school. So yes, it wasn’t really what I expected.”

Goodness shares why she chose Civil Engineering

Goodness told Legit.ng that she chose Civil Engineering as her study course because she wanted to challenge herself.

Her words:

“I wanted to challenge myself because it felt as though only men could do well in that area, and I loved structures a lot. My parents were okay with my choice. They allowed me to decide what I wanted.”

She also shared the study tips that helped her succeed.

Goodness added:

“I gave it my all, I focused, I cut down on unnecessary things, and I didn’t take anything for granted. I memorised a lot. What you feed your brain is what it'll give you doing quiz or exams. I could memorise a sentence up to 20times or more especially for lecturers who wanted the exact from their notes. Don't neglect the power of memorising."

Madonna University’s BGS held leadership position

The civil engineering graduate opened up about the leadership position she held and how she balanced it with her academics.

Goodness told Legit.ng:

“I was a leader in my fellowship, the vice president to be precise. The balancing part, I really can’t tell because it was literally God that carried me through. Well, I had to cut down my involvement in unnecessary stuff and activities.”

Goodness stated that many expected her to graduate with a first class, but they didn’t see the BGS title coming.

Her words:

“They knew I’d graduate with a first class based on the grades I had each session, but they didn’t see the overall best coming, talk more about having a CGPA of 4.91.”

She also gave details of the prize she received as the overall best graduating student in her school

Goodness said:

“I was awarded a Master's scholarship, a PhD scholarship, and a cash prize of 500,000.”

