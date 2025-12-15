A Nigerian lady has shared a post on the X app about her experience after listening to Apostle Joshua Selman's messages

A Nigerian lady recently shared a personal encounter she had after listening to recordings of Apostle Joshua Selman's sermons.

She recounted that for years she had avoided listening to recorded preachings, unless there was a specific reason to engage with it.

Lady broken after listening to Selman's messages

Despite this, a friend had sent her a collection of Selman’s messages, which she initially decided to keep saved on her device without listening.

The lady, identified by the handle @GinikaOfAfrica on X, disclosed that the encounter happened months later while she was engaged in household chores with music playing in the background.

She normally preferred upbeat playlists to maintain her energy, but on this particular day, a message from Apostle Joshua Selman unexpectedly played.

She felt irritated and resistant at first, but didn't change it because she wanted to complete her tasks first.

Surprisingly, while carrying out the tasks, she found herself overwhelmed by the message.

The experience left her emotionally broken, and she fell to the floor, offering deep prayers to God and seeking assistance from the Holy Spirit.

In her words:

"I no dey like put mouth for church gist but I feel like I will doing God a disservice if I don’t respond to this. 5/6 years ago a friend introduced me to AJS messages. As a rule, I do not listen to taped preachings for no reason, so when he sent them, I clearly told him I wouldn’t be listening but make e just dey my phone. Months later, I was playing loud music while doing chores, typically I would use my energy giving playlist but I think I was just playing randomly and then an AJS message came on.

"Boy, I was pissed because I didn’t want any vibe killer but I was also deep in whatever I was doing that I just wanted to finish up before going to change that thing; before I could finish up, I was on floor broken like never before and asking the Holy Spirit to help me, I ended up listening to all the message there. I cannot say what entered me but I know the things that significantly left me. These guys are just humans and should be treated as such but don’t ever underestimate what God does with people who heed his call."

Reactions as lady lauds Selman's teachings

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Edese said:

"Quick question? I read all the comments underneath your thread. Every single encounter had "I was broken and on the floor" and every one of them is a lady, is it impossible for men to have this encounters?"

Lora Madukife said:

"Before I came across AJS messages, I was a very lukewarm Christian. But ever since I listened to his sermons I started having constant discomfort within me to go back to church. Guess who's now a die hard Lover of Christ Christian?"

Deezah said:

"I disliked him to a fault while I was still in Zaria (he was in Zaria by then), I would make jest of my cousins that goes to Koinonia. I found my way to Christ through his preaching. That night, I was on the floor and broke down like a baby. My life has changed beautifully since."

Dethelma added:

"It can break you. You can even cry. So many messages from him are like this, powerful and emotional. But doesn't change the fact about what the guy said. Motivational speaking can also get you emotional. Just make sure the message helps you repent and turn to God, not just cry."

Lady speaks about Apostle Joshua Selman

