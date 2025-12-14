A young Nigerian man has shared his opinion amid the controversy surrounding a popular pastor and a lady

He said what he discovered is very disappointing and wrong, and shared it in a post that has gone viral online

Many people who read his post reacted after he mentioned what he discovered about Doris Ogala and Pastor Chris Okafor

A Nigerian man speaks out after he discovered something about Doris Ogala amid controversy with a popular pastor, Chris Okafor.

The man took to social media to make the claim just hours after a video of the pastor resurfaced online, just days after he was called out by the lady.

Man shares disappointing discovery about Doris Ogala and Pastor Chris Okafor.

Man reacts to Doris, Pastor Chris controversy

The lady had claimed that she was maltreated by the said individual, Doris Ogala and that he promised to marry her, a claim which she didn’t support with evidence.

Reacting to the online drama, a man, @mekwafendi, took to social media to speak his mind about the woman.

He said in his viral post:

"Na wa for this Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala. What I heard from her about having a secret relationship with Pastor Chris Okafor is very disappointing, both for her and for the pastor."

"I never expected someone of her age to be involved in a secret relationship with a pastor. Dating a pastor secretly means sinning secretly."

"The moment a relationship becomes secret, there is a 100% tendency that one or both partners are involved in other secret affairs."

Nigerian man reacts to Doris Ogala, Pastor Chris Okafor controversy.

He mentioned that he discovered that the individual, Doris Ogala, was secretly dating the pastor. He said this is wrong.

He continued:

"Secretly dating a pastor is wrong, and any pastor who cannot make his relationship public and remain celibate is unfaithful to the priesthood and the word of God."

"I blame the lady more because, at her age, she should know when someone is deceiving her or being truthful."

Reactions as man speaks about Doris Ogala

@verysweetgirl88 shared:

"This b@d fr."

@SaythetruthHard noted:

"She was in for the money. Now he found happiness somewhere else she's now jealous because it's not her. Shame to this pastor if all these are true. The body of Christ has other pressing needs. We don't need such."

@Flexylord_ said:

"Like una really take this guy as a man of God?"

@OmoAluko11 said:

"I don't see anything wrong with it."

Read the post below:

Source: Legit.ng