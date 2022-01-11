Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala has announced that her Instagram account has been hacked but she has recovered it

Doris' hack post came after she posted and deleted a controversial post that she and her husband are now divorced and she is back to single life

In the post, she vowed to slam anyone that judges her over the decision, Nigerians have reacted to the post

Popular Nollywood actress and Tonto Dikeh's friend, Doris Ogala seemed to be backtracking on her divorce claims as she announced that her account has been hacked.

The actress revealed that she just recovered her Instagram account after and made some obvious adjustments to the page posts.

I'm officially single: Doris Ogala declares

Doris Ogala slammed people who are fond of mocking divorces and insisted they are the reason many women stay put in bad marriages.

The actress also let Nigerians know that her marriage has ended and she is now single.

She also vowed to alert a native doctor to curse anyone who mocks her over the decision.

Doris who got married to her husband in 2019 took a u-turn on the statement and revealed that her Instagram account has been hacked with all posts relating to the divorce claims deleted:

"My account was hacked! Just recovered it."

Reactions

Some of her fans are not convinced with the account hack claims.

Legit.ng picked few of the comments, read below:

Awuziefrankline:

"Do a video so we can sure you are not the real hacker, Live video needed to back up this claim."

Ellakings81:

"Thank God but we'll still want to be sure it's our @dorisogala."

Chidinma_okoligwe:

"You don start again."

I'm walking away

Steve Thompson, the husband of Ubi Franklin's baby mama Sandra Iheuwa said he is no longer interested in their marriage.

The businessman said Sandra has been fighting with members of his family and has even blocked some of them.

Noting that he can't bear her behaviour, the businessman said he moved her things to her sister's house and instructed his estate gateman not to let her in.

