An actor cried out for help in a viral video after Doris Ogala tried to hurt herself amid her new social media drama

This comes after Nollywood actress called out a certain Chris Okafor, whom she was once in a relationship with

Her attempt to hurt herself over a man has sparked reactions from many Nigerians, with many clapping back at her

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has continued to make waves on social media hours after calling out a man identified as Chris Okafor.

A recent video shared by an actor identified as Digidi Dunhill saw him cry out for help as he shared the sorry state he met the actress in her house.

Actor shares the sorry state he met Doris Ogala. Credit: mma_ogala

Source: Instagram

The man called on Chris to come to Doris' rescue, revealing that she had attempted to hurt herself. A clip captured the actress with a bandage wrapped around one of her hands as the man made moves to take her to the hospital.

“I don’t know who Chris is, whoever you are, you have to come to Doris Ogala’s aid; she’s hurting herself," the man said in the video.

"Just met my colleague Doris Ogala in a very sorry state in her house now in Abuja," he added in a caption.

Recall that on Saturday, December 13, Doris Ogala, in a viral video, called out Chris Okafor, opening up on their past relationship.

Bandage wrapped around Doris Ogala's hand after crying out over relationship. Credit: mma_ogala

Source: Instagram

"Chris Okafor, You will not marry. Who are you leaving me for? Since you fought me, my life has not been the same," she said in the emotional video.

The video of the man crying out for help on Doris Ogala's behalf is below:

Reactions as Doris Ogala hurts herself

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

Homceelin said:

"She need to take heart ooo."

medicalbaron commented:

"Ahn ahn… This matter is serious o. Doris calm down o. Who kpai naim lose o. Pastor Chris go still marry."

Sirchuks_Ent wrote:

"Make christ come do wetin? As how nah?? Na only chris be man wey don knack am before, which kind nonsense talk be that?"

HighPriestCFI said:

"You Dey beg person wey wan take her life make you take her to hospital ke?"

Blacksanta91 commented:

"Blood of Jesus Na prophet cause this thing for here like this oo."

gadpitas commented:

"Who wan kpai em self no dey announce am. U no involve social media people wen e dey sweet una, why now?"

godmother247 said:

"Naso him sweet or which kind thing be this."

Oluwamidunsin reacted:

"Take her to the hospital She doesn’t need Chris She needs help! Mental evaluation and help."

TonyOzie wrote:

"What is the name of the low budget Nollywood movie."

Atine30 said:

"You can imagine hurting yourself for a man, tox!c traits."

Source: Legit.ng