More details have emerged about the amount Obi Cubana reportedly lost after the court took action on the building that housed his lounge

The businessman’s landlord had been in a land tussle for quite a while, and he was later evicted from the property

Fans reacted after seeing the post, they were sympathetic toward the businessman and prayed that he would rise again

Part of the amount Nigerian billionaire businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, better known as Obi Cubana, reportedly lost after the court took action on his lounge in Abuja has surfaced online.

The embattled businessman has been facing a challenging time over the property he rented in Abuja for one of his many businesses.

A few days ago, his properties thrown out of the building after the court ruled against him.

In an update by a blogger known as Northern Trending, it was reported that Obi Cubana allegedly lost up to N800 million from some of his expensive wines at the lounge. However, details of how the goods were reportedly lost were not clearly stated.

Renovation to take place in building

Renovations have started in the building, with sand and gravel already delivered. All the decors used to cover the building have been removed following the court's action.

Recall that on Tuesday, December 9, the court handed over Plot 81, Ademola Adetokumbo Crescent, Wuse 11, Abuja, the property housing Cubana Lounge, to the owner, Mr. Collins Onwuzulike, after overcoming intimidation to carry out the eviction order.

Obi Cubana also promised to address the issue and invited his fans to join him on a live session at a certain time on some social media platforms.

Fans react to post about Obi Cubana

Reactions have trailed the post made about the businessman and his business. Many were worried about him. They shared their take about what happened to the businessman. Here are comments below:

@segun.adegoke shared:

"Business lost and unemployment to the people employed by Obi Cubana."

@obiechefu__patrick_5 stated:

"I keep saying this we the Igbo we don’t like our self my brother all hope is not lost keep moving forward OBI."

@wamiwurld commented:

"If na Lagos dem go say Yoruba no like dem turn am to tribe."

@eddysland33 said:

"This is so sad."

@official_mc_dcool shared:

"Make Una da invest for Una hometown Una go say NO."

@iamoriginalbabakay shared:

"High court ? Meaning he can appeal why demolish if the judicial process is not exhausted yet ?

@pambiiiiii_ said:

"Chai, my friend was the contractor that renovated the place this year,"

