Nigerian cleric and founder of Living Faith Church, better known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has come under intense scrutiny over a video of his new church that surfaced online.

The spiritual leader, who shared a vision God gave him a few days ago, is working on building a 100,000-seat auditorium in Canaan Land, Sango Ota, Ogun state.

In the video making the rounds, an aerial view of the unfinished auditorium was displayed, as the project is not yet completed. The structure, known as the Ark, resembles a stadium, with up to ten-story buildings.

A man named Obnah pointed out that the project has been ongoing for 11 years, since he was in secondary school. He asked when it would be completed and urged the cleric to finish it before he gets old.

Reacting to the video, others criticised the religious leader, stating that there is a high rate of unemployment in his state and accusing him of wasting money on a massive structure.

They added that the money used for the project belongs to church members, many of whom cannot even afford to send their children to the school he built.

A few others even suggested that a cleric who has spoken against insecurity in Nigeria should have converted the building into a stadium instead of using it for a church.

Reactions have trailed the video of Bishop Oyedepo's new auditorium. Here are comments below:

@official_ose007 shared:

"Nor be small funds this project don digest... money dey where e dey."

@chimeziehero reacted:

"Business will boom so well."

@badmus_bobo3 commented:

"That’s massive."

@mrteetee11 shared:

"For state way unemployment rate high die , At least try help with building things that would generate and help people."

@ iam_yosola wrote:

"Meanwhile some of the members de unemployed.. dem go come church come pray for Miracle. Instead of building unnecessary church structures, build business, keep people employed, reduce crime, me and you are also part of the government. Let’s empower our citizens."

@obynnoh stated:

"Abeg make papa quick finish am biko. This project was first commissioned since I was in secondary school and now its been 11 years. Abeg I no wan old finish before its finished."

