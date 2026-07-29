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Netherlands Reveals How Long Foreigners Must Stay in Country to Become Citizens, Explains Exceptions
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Netherlands Reveals How Long Foreigners Must Stay in Country to Become Citizens, Explains Exceptions

by  Victoria Nwahiri
3 min read
  • The Netherlands requires foreigners to live in the country for some years before applying for naturalisation, but several exceptions exist
  • Foreigners married to or in a registered partnership with a Dutch citizen may qualify for naturalisation under a different timeline
  • The Dutch immigration authority has outlined specific residency and permit conditions that can significantly shorten the path to citizenship

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The Netherlands has outlined the conditions under which foreign nationals can apply for Dutch citizenship without completing the standard five-year continuous residency requirement, according to details published by the country's immigration authority.

Under normal circumstances, a foreigner must have lived in the Kingdom of the Netherlands for a minimum of five years before becoming eligible to apply for naturalisation.

See how long citizens must stay in Netherland to become citizens
Netherlands explains how long foreigners must stay in country to become citizens. Photo: Getty
Source: Getty Images

However, the immigration authority has confirmed that several clearly defined situations allow applicants to bypass or shorten this timeline.

Naturalisation without living in the Netherlands

One of the most notable exceptions applies to foreigners who do not even reside in the Netherlands at the time of their application.

Read also

Netherlands announces 10 conditions foreigners must meet to qualify for Dutch citizenship in 2026

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A foreign national married to or in a registered partnership with a Dutch citizen may apply for naturalisation provided the couple has lived together as partners for at least three years, and the partnership remains intact throughout the entire naturalisation process.

For those already living in the country, a different set of rules applies based on how long they have been resident.

Shorter residency paths to Dutch citizenship

Foreigners who have lived continuously in the Netherlands for two years with a valid residence permit or legal residency under EU law may apply for naturalisation early, but only if they also lived in the country at some point in the past. The combined total of their time in the Netherlands must reach at least ten years, and a valid permit must have been held throughout all those years.

A three-year continuous residency route also exists for those living with a Dutch partner. To qualify, the applicant must have lived together with a Dutch citizen, whether married or as a registered partner, for three consecutive years within the Netherlands.

Read also

Switzerland explains how many years foreigners must live there before getting citizenship in 2026

The Dutch partner must hold Dutch nationality at the time the application is submitted, though they do not need to have held it throughout the preceding three years. Even if the Dutch partner passes away during the naturalisation procedure, the applicant may still be granted Dutch citizenship.

Residency conditions for Dutch citizenship

Regardless of which route an applicant takes, those living in the Netherlands at the time of application must remain in the country and maintain a valid residence permit for the entire duration of the naturalisation process.

This permit can be permanent, a temporary permit held for a non-temporary purpose, or long-term residency granted under EU law.

The details were last updated by the immigration authority on 6 March 2026.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

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