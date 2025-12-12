2Baba Set To Face Court Action Over Alleged N7m Legal Fee Debt, Court Paper Trends: “Wahala”
- 2Baba may allegedly be dragged to court if he does not fulfill the conditions set by his lawyer
- The music star, whose viral video stirred concern a few weeks ago, had allegedly rented a house in Abuja, and the legal document has surfaced online
- Fans reacted after seeing the legal document, sharing their thoughts on the music star and his marriage
Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, might be facing legal action following a court paper that surfaced online.
According to a post shared by blogger Cutis Julss, the lawyer representing the African Queen crooner may take him to court if he refuses to pay the N7 million legal fee he allegedly owes the woman.
The court paper shared by the blogger states that the music star and his wife, Natasha Idibia, rented an apartment worth N40 million in Abuja.
The document further reveals that they made an initial payment of N40 million and later completed the payment for another N40 million.
2Baba fires back at family for trying to “save” him, shares impact on Natasha: “I am perfectly okay"
However, the N7 million legal fee is allegedly yet to be paid by the music star, who was seen in a viral video with his wife both in Nigeria and London.
Lawyer gives 2Baba days to make payment
In the document, the lawyer stated that a seven-day grace period was given to the music star, after which he will allegedly be dragged to court for owing the N7 million legal fee. This comes after claims that the music star had bought the property.
This is also not the first time 2Baba's family has faced legal issues.
A few weeks ago, his family filed a petition to the AIG of Police over the viral video in which the singer was allegedly assaulted.
Before the petition, Kaka Igbokwe, the singer’s manager, had cried out, claiming he was in debt, though he did not specify whom he owed.
See the post here:
Fans react to post about 2Baba
Reactions have trailed the post made about singer 2Baba and the alleged court case he might be facing. Here are comments below:
@simply.nabby commented:
"Omo mehn, a whole tubaba and honorable, this social media I keep saying do not be pressured you might be doing better than some of una favorites."
@kingsleyiweha shared:
"What a beautiful way to celebrate the season."
@oyin_toh_set stated:
"Shey this our legend still guide like this rent as how."
@emjayflawless commented:
"Tuface will have to do a show called surviving Natasha because what is really going on."
@emjayflawless reacted:
"Tuface will have to do a show called surviving Natasha because, what is really going on."
2Baba speaks about his wife in old video
Previously, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba spoke about his wife in an old video that surfaced online a few years after the interview was granted.
In the recording, the two were sitting for an interview and the host asked what 2Baba will remember about Annie after ten years of marriage. His response sparked reactions among fans in the comments section as they shared their take about it.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng