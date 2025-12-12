2Baba may allegedly be dragged to court if he does not fulfill the conditions set by his lawyer

The music star, whose viral video stirred concern a few weeks ago, had allegedly rented a house in Abuja, and the legal document has surfaced online

Fans reacted after seeing the legal document, sharing their thoughts on the music star and his marriage

Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, might be facing legal action following a court paper that surfaced online.

According to a post shared by blogger Cutis Julss, the lawyer representing the African Queen crooner may take him to court if he refuses to pay the N7 million legal fee he allegedly owes the woman.

Fans react to post about 2Baba over trending court paper. Photo credit@2babaofficial

Source: Instagram

The court paper shared by the blogger states that the music star and his wife, Natasha Idibia, rented an apartment worth N40 million in Abuja.

The document further reveals that they made an initial payment of N40 million and later completed the payment for another N40 million.

However, the N7 million legal fee is allegedly yet to be paid by the music star, who was seen in a viral video with his wife both in Nigeria and London.

Lawyer gives 2Baba days to make payment

In the document, the lawyer stated that a seven-day grace period was given to the music star, after which he will allegedly be dragged to court for owing the N7 million legal fee. This comes after claims that the music star had bought the property.

2Baba and wife trends over court paper. Photo credit@official2baba

Source: Instagram

This is also not the first time 2Baba's family has faced legal issues.

A few weeks ago, his family filed a petition to the AIG of Police over the viral video in which the singer was allegedly assaulted.

Before the petition, Kaka Igbokwe, the singer’s manager, had cried out, claiming he was in debt, though he did not specify whom he owed.

Fans react to post about 2Baba

Reactions have trailed the post made about singer 2Baba and the alleged court case he might be facing. Here are comments below:

@simply.nabby commented:

"Omo mehn, a whole tubaba and honorable, this social media I keep saying do not be pressured you might be doing better than some of una favorites."

@kingsleyiweha shared:

"What a beautiful way to celebrate the season."

@oyin_toh_set stated:

"Shey this our legend still guide like this rent as how."

@emjayflawless commented:

"Tuface will have to do a show called surviving Natasha because what is really going on."

2Baba speaks about his wife in old video

Previously, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba spoke about his wife in an old video that surfaced online a few years after the interview was granted.

In the recording, the two were sitting for an interview and the host asked what 2Baba will remember about Annie after ten years of marriage. His response sparked reactions among fans in the comments section as they shared their take about it.

Source: Legit.ng