As Obi Cubana warms up for his 50th birthday, friends, family, and well-wishes continue to bombard him with gift items

The businessman shared a video of how he went on a journey to the East and met a new set of gifts towards his special day

He shared a post appreciating those who gifted him this time, sparking reactions from the online community

Obi Cubana is warming up for his 50th birthday celebration, and fans and family have not stopped showing him how much they care about him.

The business mogul who is turning 50 on April 12, 2025 with the theme 50 for 50 has received massive support from friends and family, as he keeps receiving non-stop gifts.

Obi Cubana gets spoiled with new gifts for his 50th bday. Credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

Cubana recently received 50 rams from his one of his friends, Dr Frank and now, he got home to a new set of gifts.

He had stated in his caption that he travelled to the east and met new sets of gifts. Part of the gifts were rams, coolers and also 50 bibles. The billionaire expressed his joy, adding that he's happy to be winning 50 souls for Christ.

Obi Cubana wrote:

"50 for 50! Came back from east to meet 3 amazing sets of people waiting with all these beautiful gifts, chai!🥰🥹 Team MARASOFT came with 10 fat rams 🐏DeeUtensils came with 50 amazing food warmer Containers. While Pastor Samson came with 50 different versions of The Holy Bibles, wow!! I must with souls for Christ this time biko!!💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾God bless you all, so much love over here!"

Obi Cubana receives expensive gifts on his 50th birthday. Credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

See the post below:

Fans celebrate Obi Cubana ahead of his 50th

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@lyljessyejims said:

"50 for 50. Happiest birthday Sir in advance."

@jenifa0923 said:

"Birthday era thank God for life and achievements massive 50! It's not easy."

@blessedcogency1 said:

"God is still saying something... More blessings Okpata Ozuora ❤️🙏."

@erapower_99.1 said:

"E reach pasta turn e bring 50 bibles so we fit vex pay tithe times 50x I see what you did there pasta 😂😂😂."

@marasoftpay said:

"Happy Birthday in advance sir! 🎉 We’re glad you loved the gift ✨."

@chy_goo said:

"Sir biko I need one bible for my soul and one food warmer for my stomach. Chukwu gozie gi sir. Here’s to more wins and seamless operations with MarasoftPayERP—the ultimate game-changer for lounges, laundromats, bars, manufacturers, suppliers, supermarkets and restaurants! 🚀 Cheers to more success! 🥂✨."

@ike_cubana said:

"Souls MUST be won for the LORD....so says Pastor."

@thepaintgirlng said:

"Odogwu don’t worry, next year I will buy you 2 cows for your 51st birthday. You are a very good man."

Obi Cubana gorgeously celebrates his 49th birthday

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian socialite Obi Cubana celebrated his new age with a gratitude post oozing with opulence.

The multi-billionaire turned to Instagram to express pride in being a Nigerian and thanked God for a new year.

The father of four left many gushing over the lushness of the indigenous Isi Agu Igbo attire he wore.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng