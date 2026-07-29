DJ Chicken denied being the father of a young woman who pleaded with him not to unfollow her during a live video

The girl pointed to physical resemblances and claimed she even helped secure his release from Kirikiri prison

DJ Chicken made shocking claims about the circumstances of her birth and why he abandoned her as a baby

Controversial Nigerian social media personality DJ Chicken found himself at the centre of a heated online moment after publicly rejecting a young woman who claimed to be his biological daughter during a live video session.

The exchange kicked off when the young lady appealed to DJ Chicken not to unfollow her, addressing him as "Daddy."

DJ Chicken denies being the father of a young woman who pleaded with him not to unfollow her during a live video. Photos: DJ Chicken.

Source: Instagram

He wasted no time shutting that down, telling her flatly to go and ask her mother who her real father was.

The girl pushed back, pointing to striking physical similarities between them as proof of their relationship.

"You are my father. Look at the mark on your face, your nose and ears, they are exactly like mine," she told him.

DJ Chicken Brings Up Kirikiri Prison

Rather than acknowledge her claims, DJ Chicken shifted focus to her behaviour during his time behind bars.

He accused her of dancing on TikTok while he was locked up in Kirikiri prison, saying she showed no concern for his wellbeing.

The young woman disputed that, insisting she had actually supported efforts to free him. According to her, she posted a TikTok video and gave authorities a five-day ultimatum to secure his release.

DJ Chicken was unmoved. He also alleged she celebrated her birthday while he was incarcerated, and told her she would "never know peace" as a result.

Shocking Claims About Her Birth

The conversation took a more startling turn when DJ Chicken made claims about the night she was conceived, saying he had only been with her mother once and that her mother was a teacher at the time.

He then alleged that doctors initially announced the baby was a boy, and that when he arrived at the ward and discovered the child was a girl, he simply walked away.

"When I got to the ward I saw that you changed to a girl and I refused to carry you," he said.

He doubled down on this, adding that her mother had been in labour expecting a boy and that the news of a daughter was what drove him to leave.

Watch X video DJ Chicken disowning his daughter online here:

Reactions trail DJ Chicken's conversation with daughter

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@kacrypt stated:

"First time supporting DJ Chicken, my brother as you for your life e better because na person pikin she wan put on top your head. Women eeh"

@Governor_21 noted:

"A child might look like the man but that doesn't mean he or she is his DNA, so he should get a DNA test done to find out he is really the one that father her"

@AhmedMu93834992 wrote:

"People wa Dey post this kind useless video na them be the really problem for this internet, na the posters be the real olodo uprising and before any ijiot go come tell me say na cruise or What so ever na so ur family go Dey disgrace u and Naso People go the help u repost the go"

DJ Chicken makes shocking claims about the circumstances of her birth and why he abandoned her as a baby. Photo: DJ Chicken.

Source: Instagram

DJ Chicken’s sister appeals for his release

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DJ Chicken’s elder sister made an emotional plea in a video, asking fans and associates to help secure his release from Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

She directed her appeal to content creator Tunde Perry and the wider fanbase, stressing that they are orphans with no parental support.

Tearfully, she begged for forgiveness on his behalf, urging supporters not to let him go to jail.

Source: Legit.ng