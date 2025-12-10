A video has shown what was done to Obi Cubana's properties in Abuja after a court issued a judgment in the case

The businessman had been evicted from his Cubana nightclub on Adetokunbo Ademola Street in Wuse, Abuja

Fans sympathised with him over the action taken and offered words of encouragement after watching the clip

Billionaire businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, better known as Obi Cubana, is currently facing a challenging time, as seen in a video making the rounds.

On Tuesday, December 9, 2025, court sheriffs executed an eviction order at Plot 81, Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja, the building that formerly housed the popular Cubana Lounge. The property was handed over to businessman Mr. Collins Onwuzulike.

Fans react as Obi Cubana’s properties are thrown out. Photo credit@obicubana

Source: Instagram

Fans were heartbroken by the sad news and offered words of encouragement to the businessman.

In the new video circulating, people were seen removing items from the building, including chairs, sofas, tables, and other valuables belonging to the businessman. These items were stacked outside the building, while some of the decorations were being taken down from inside the lounge.

How Obi Cubana's court stated

The dispute the business who marked his birthday a few months ago is battling dates back to July 2025, when the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Gwagwalada, ruled that Onwuzulike, proprietor of SEMC Investment Ltd., was the legitimate owner.

According to court documents, he purchased the property from Rev. Chidiebere Amakaeze for ₦2 billion, supported by a Power of Attorney and Deed of Assignment executed with effect from May 1, 2024.

In its judgment, the court noted that despite completing the purchase and executing the transfer, the buyer was unable to take possession of the building. Justice J.A. Aina ordered the defendants to immediately vacate the premises and directed the Inspector General of Police and other security agencies to assist the rightful owner in taking possession.

However, the process was delayed after another group claiming interest in the property secured a temporary restraining order from the FCT High Court, Bwari. That order has now lapsed—paving the way for Tuesday’s enforcement. With the successful execution of the eviction, the keys to the building were formally handed over to Onwuzulike’s lawyer, signalling complete possession of the property after months of legal battles.

See the post here:

Fans react to post about Obi Cubana

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@mr_cashmover_ commented:

"He is a perfect business man. If he gets a strategic location for his outlet and the landlord refused to sale then he has to lease and when lease period expires, either he quits or retain. Nothing wey go use person down fall do."

@radiogad wrote:

"Matters arising , make I enter kitchen go cook."

@ogbuefiigotuk shared:

"May the same thing that happened to him also happen to the poster for saying glory be to God. The same faith you wish him shall come to you and we will all say glory be to God too. Jealousy and Envy everywhere."

