Austria's government has outlined the number of years a foreigner must have lived in the country before becoming eligible for citizenship

The requirement specifies both a total period of legal residence and a minimum number of years spent on a formal residence permit

Legit.ng previously published a report on the two separate pathways through which a person can qualify for Austrian citizenship

Austria has officially outlined the residency conditions a foreigner must satisfy before they can be considered for citizenship, and the timeline is a long one.

According to information published on the Austrian government's official website, an individual must have resided in Austria legally and without interruption for a total of 10 years. Within that decade, at least five of those years must have been spent holding a valid residence permit.

Austria reveals how long foreigners must live there before citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/JOE KLAMAR/peng song/Elmar Gubisch

Source: Getty Images

What qualifies as legal residence in Austria

The government's own wording states:

"In general 10 years legal and continuous residence in Austria, therefrom minimum of 5 years with a residence permit."

The distinction between general legal residence and residence held under a formal permit is important. A person may be living lawfully in Austria for various reasons, but only years spent under an official residence permit count towards the five-year portion of the requirement. Both conditions must be met simultaneously for an application to proceed.

Holding a current residence permit at the time of application is also listed as a separate, standalone requirement beyond the years-in-residence rule.

Austria's full citizenship requirements

The years of residency represent one part of a broader set of conditions that applicants must meet. Legit.ng had earlier published a detailed report covering the two recognised pathways through which a foreigner can qualify for Austrian citizenship, providing further context for those exploring their options.

For Nigerians and other Africans considering Austria as a long-term destination, the 10-year threshold underlines the level of commitment and planning required. Meeting the residency requirement alone demands sustained legal status over an extended period, making early and careful preparation essential for anyone with eventual citizenship as a goal.

China reveals requirements to qualify for citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Chinese government published the official conditions foreigners must meet to qualify for Chinese citizenship.

According to the government's website, foreign nationals or stateless persons may apply for naturalisation if they are willing to abide by China's Constitution and laws and meet at least one of three conditions, including having settled in China, being a near relative of a Chinese national, or having other legitimate reasons.

Source: Legit.ng