Bandits repeatedly attacked security operatives across Lagos in 1997, targeting both officers on duty and the homes of senior military figures

In February 1997 alone, police and soldiers lost their weapons in more than five separate incidents, with none of the arms recovered

Attackers raided the home of Colonel Olagunsoye Oyinlola, exchanged gunfire with soldiers, and fled with an SMG rifle

Armed bandits posed a serious and growing danger to security forces in Lagos in 1997, repeatedly overpowering police officers and soldiers to seize their weapons and ammunition.

Within February 1997 alone, security operatives were disarmed in more than five separate attacks across the city. None of the stolen firearms had been recovered by the time the report was published, according to P.M. News, which documented the scale of the problem at the time, as seen on Archivi.ng.

The year that bandits raided the home of former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Facebook

Oyinlola's home among targets

The attackers did not limit themselves to confronting officers on patrol. They also went after senior military personnel in their private residences. Among those targeted was Colonel Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who had served as a military governor of Lagos State.

During the raid on his home, soldiers stationed there engaged the intruders in a shootout. Two of the bandits were killed during the exchange, but the attack still resulted in casualties on the security side, with one soldier stabbed. The raiders managed to escape with an SMG rifle.

P.M. News noted at the time: "As at the time of writing this report, none of the arms has been recovered."

Lagos: A city on edge

The frequency and boldness of the attacks painted a troubling picture of security in Lagos during that period. Bandits were not only confronting ordinary officers but were willing to storm the compounds of high-ranking military officials, trade gunfire, and withdraw with military-grade weapons.

The pattern of incidents through early 1997 suggested the attacks were organised rather than opportunistic, with armed groups identifying security personnel and their homes as targets worth the risk.

The year bandits were popular in Lagos compared to the north today Photo Credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Banditry in Nigeria today

This emergence of the old news reflected how long Nigeria has been battling with the menace of banditry. Today, the country still faces the menace of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism, particularly in the northern part. Several businesses have folded up, and hundreds of people, including women and children, have died in the menace.

The country currently has hundreds of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps across the country as a result of the growing insecurity. This is because those in IDPs left their homes and communities as a result of the consistent activities of bandits in their communities.

See the PM News report on X here:

List of former generals killed by bandits

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria has been faced with the challenges of insecurity for decades, with hundreds of lives lost and millions of properties destroyed.

Several serving military and other personnel of the country's security operatives have been killed, including retired generals.

The lingering insecurity has become a major topic of discussion in the country ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng