Tacha Akide stirred conversation online after publicly supporting a young woman who confronted a man for refusing to pay for her food at a restaurant

A video of the lady calling out the man went viral earlier this week, triggering debates on social media about dating etiquette and expectations

While opinions were sharply divided, Tacha made her stance clear in a passionate video message shared on her social media platforms

Reality TV star and media personality Tacha Akide has expressed her full support for a woman who accused a man of failing to pay for her lunch after taking her phone number at a restaurant.

The incident, which went viral online, featured a woman challenging the man for failing to cover her meal despite his interest in her.

In a video reaction, Tacha defended the woman's position, underlining that males should make an effort to "impress" when approaching someone they're interested in.

The GWR winner contended that while the woman could afford her own lunch, the man should have been able to pay for both if he genuinely wanted to connect with her.

Tacha said: “You see this girl right here? I am standing with her, ten toes down. Why? Because as a man, you need to be able to impress. If you’re not going to impress, I’m sorry, just keep your distance. For this girl to be at the restaurant, obviously, she does have cash to pay for her food. And if you’re going to approach her, ask for her number, you should be able to at least pay for your own food and pay for her own food.

"And you must do it now. “What is this new wokeness you people are trying to push? Let me just make it clear that you men, no matter how angry you decide to stand, you are not going to stop women from being women. You will not do it because even animals impress. “Go and watch Nat Geo Wild. You’re going to see the bird bringing food to the female bird, performing, dancing with his friends, and if she’s not impressed enough, she’s going to fly off. So if birds can clock it, how about you?

"How can you not get it? You have the opportunity to say, oh, is this how you people behave in Nigeria? If you see me at a restaurant or you see me at a club as a Guinness World Record holder two times, if you’re not going to buy me a bottle, I’m sorry, don’t come near me. Wait. When I’m exiting the club, when I’m leaving the restaurant, close to my car, you can come say, Hi, I need your number. I’m going to give you my number. Yes, I’m going to be very much receptive. But do not gaslight women into stopping being women. No, it just doesn’t make sense. You need to be able to impress as a man. And if you’re not going to do so, if you don’t have any intent to do so, keep your distance, be on your mobile phone, don’t speak to nobody if you don’t want to spend money.”

BBNaija Tacha trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@repworldwide_ said:

"LAWL! but it's not a law to pay,it's just a cultural expectation (sometimes) more so, it's not a rule and I can't look bad for not paying, if I also choose to pay,that's fine too.:

@bobbthetrader

"So if a man requests your number, he must automatically pay your bill? At what point did interest become a financial obligation I really want to hear how people define the line."

@bayobets said:

"So because I said “hi beautiful” I don turn Gt bank with full branch inside my pocket?? Chivalry no be mumu button abeg! I fit pay for the food, no wahala, but turning “he asked for my number” into “he must clear my food bills” na pure 419 2025 we no dey do walking ATM again o. If you like the guy, give am number make you no dey act like almajiri."

@fineboytunde_ said:

"That dragging you are looking for, you will not get, them don click your mumunarism since 2023. Do more videos abeg, elete jonpa."

@anyasormichael said:

"Have never considered you knowledgeable. And would never consider anyone supporting you knowledge."

