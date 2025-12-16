A young Nigerian lady has shared a post on TikTok disclosing the message that she received from her bike man

In the message, the bike man expressed his love for her and asked her to get into an agreement with him about a secret relationship

Massive reactions trailed the post on the TikTok app as social media users shared their various views about the situation

A Nigerian lady has exposed an unexpected romantic advance from a commercial motorcyclist who usually takes her to places.

She posted their WhatsApp chat online and explained that the man's message caught her completely off guard.

Bike man professes love to lady

The post quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions from users who talked about the boldness of the bike man.

In her post, the TikTok user identified as @remain_lisa explained that the message arrived suddenly and without any initial disclosure of romantic interest.

She stated that she was confused at first and assumed the text had been mistakenly sent to her.

According to her, nothing in their previous conversations made her think that such a message would ever come from him.

The bike man followed up his initial message with a voice note sent through WhatsApp.

In the recording, he expressed his feelings towards her and asked for a serious emotional commitment.

He spoke about mutual responsibility and secrecy in the relationship, emphasising that whatever existed between them should be kept hidden from other people.

He also made it clear that he wanted the relationship to be private and unknown to anyone around them.

In his words:

"You because I love you. I want you to take me serious and I will take you serious. Anything within my power I will do for you but you will take care of me. That's what love is. Me and you will get into agreement. Our friendship is secret. I don't want anybody to know. You're the first woman I want to love in this Port Harcourt. If you accept, I will accept you too. But it's secret love."

While sharing the chat online, the young lady openly questioned his intentions, especially his comment that she would need to take care of him as part of the arrangement.

She made it clear that the message left her confused, as she had only viewed him as someone providing a transport service and nothing more.

"My bike man texted me out of the blue. At first I was thinking the message is for someone else. But what does he mean by I should take care of him?" she said.

Reactions as lady shares chat with bike man

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@duziem said:

"Accept ohh, before you would hear he was a billionaire disguised as a bike man to find true love."

@ernestomaximum8 said:

"The only different between ur bike man and ur boyfriend na money, if ur bike man get money pass ur boyfriend i swear you go switch and date that ur bike man, and also mind you that bike man still get money pass u."

@BIGWIZZY said:

"The probably chat with the chat on a certain point and you can see why the guy replied. YOU BECAUSE I LOVE YOU. she quickly came and post the guy side and deleted all the main chat. If there is nothing being talk about you won't see why the said said You because I LOVE YOU as chat Head."

@Shittu Munir said:

"He probably does a lot of free jobs for you n u joke a lot with him at the end of the day, u led him on."

@NejiBlaq said:

"This isn't fair. He likes you, it's not a bad thing. if you don't like him tell him. don't share it with the world in mockeryy."

@DON WILLIAM added:

"If you can't accept him tell him na using sticker to respond, it kill the man inside his in love he's only trying to share his feelings."

