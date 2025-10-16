Nigerian reality TV star, Natacha Akide, widely known as Tacha, has shared her excitement online following a special recognition

Tacha, who just attempted and broke a Guinness World Record, was celebrated mid-flight by Ibom Air

The viral moment when the BBNaija star received her flowers has warmed hearts online as fans continue to cheer her on

Nigerians were proud of Natacha Akide, widely known as Tacha, following her recent achievement as she attempted the Guinness World Record.

The BBNaija star and influencer took to her Instagram to share the heartwarming moment with fans, expressing her gratitude for the unexpected show of love.

Tacha recognised mid-air as she boards Ibom Air. Credit: @symplytacha

Source: Instagram

In the video that has made the rounds online, the pilot could be heard announcing Tacha’s presence on board while acknowledging her Guinness World Record attempt, stating that she broke not one, but two records.

Tacha had participated in a record-breaking event, where she handled 64 makeovers in 5hrs and 145 makeovers in 24 hours. She received the recognition mid-flight, marking another proud moment in her career.

Watch the clip here:

How fans reacted to Tacha's viral moment

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@de_real_oma said:

"I love how she is her own biggest cheer leader 👏👏❤️."

@callme_olisadike said:

"Harmless question 🙋 Was that achievement recognized by the Guinness team."

@blessing_dicksonn said:

"When e reach your turn wait make them clap for you , no clap for yourself. Congratulations my darling."

@chichi1beke said:

"In this life, not everyone will celebrate or clap for you. Don’t let that stop you.. keep showing up for yourself and be your own biggest cheerleader. Well done Natasha 🔥."

Fans react to Tacha's recognition on Ibom Air. Credit: @symplytacha

Source: Instagram



@lizzie_caramel said:

"Fellow Nigerians, let’s imbibe the habit of rejoicing with and celebrating the wins of other individuals. Welldone & Congratulations Tacha."

@iamenergyqueen said:

"Celebrate with other make people celebrate you too."

@nancy_oprah_ said:

"If na oyinbo nau,you go see am them go dey smile dey clap.NIGERIANS🙆🏽‍♀️."



@tiwasaffairs said:

"If the world don’t clap and celebrate you, my dear clap for yourself ooh."

@akintilolola said:

"She broke the record but nobody should call that thing makeover. Rubbing eye shadow and lipgloss is not makeover. Congrats to her."

@zikkhaleesi said:

"Why nobody clap for am. Which kin akpo people full that flight😂."

@iamsimplygizzy said:

"Nobody inside this flight send her ohh😂😂😂dem no get joy."

@jacintabae779 said:

"Nobody really send her for there. Be like na Abuja people dey the flight 😂😂."

@winie_lawrence said:

"Omo. Nigerians are bitter abeg 🤦‍♀️ it’s doesn’t take anything to be nice and supportive, for Christ sake. Haba."

@victory.writers said:

BBNaija’s Tacha completes Guinness World Record attempt



Meanwhile, BBNaija star Tacha Akide aimed for a new Guinness World Record for the most makeovers in 24 hours.

The record-breaking event took place at the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture & History in Lagos.

Celebrities, including Hilda Baci, Osas Ighodaro, and Liquorose, turned up to support the reality star.

