A young Nigerian man trended on social media after he posted a video showing what a lady sent to him

He mentioned that he went to a restaurant, met a lady, and collected her phone number before messaging her

The man shared the lady’s response online, and everything she said about him made the video go viral

A Nigerian man who met a lady at a restaurant and collected her number shared the reply she gave when he messaged her on WhatsApp.

Many people who came across the post reacted to the lady's response as she fired at him in anger because of what he did to her.

Man collects lady’s number at restaurant

She explained that what he did was wrong and made him know that she can't be with someone like that, claiming he has a broke energy.

The individual, @henry_iz7, shared the post and explained the incident in the caption.

The description of the TikTok video read:

"I collect a girl's number at a restaurant."

As the TikTok video played, she asked why the guy was texting her after he couldn't pay for her meal when he collected her number in the restaurant despite knowing she was also buying food.

She expected him to pay for her meal since he collected her number and mentioned that he failed the first impression.

Her statement:

"Yes, how many I help you? Because at this point I don't think you can help me. You met me in a restaurant and we’re buying food together, I gave you my number, like are you not supposed to, like as you're paying for your own, you pay for my own as well? But what you did was that you just paid for only your own. Like why are you telling me hi?"

"So you think I can date somebody like you? So you think I want to start up something with you with that kind of mentality? At least you're trying to toast a girl, are you not supposed to sort her bills?

"You're buying food together with me, like are you not supposed to sort my own bills? You just paid for your own bills.

"You're coming to chat me up now, I don't understand. What are you chatting me up for? Tell me why you're chatting me up. I don't want that kind of broke energy in my side, please.

"You saw me and you're attracted to me. I was even thinking that you're going to pay for the bills. You just paid only for yourself and you collected my number, are you serious? That doesn't make sense to me. Please don't chat me up. I don't think I can ever have something to do with someone like you because first impression matters, your first impression was really bad."

Many people who watched the video reacted to what she said in the comments section.

Reactions as lady shames man for bills

ADEYEMI added:

"Omo hunger deyyyyyyyyy"

OGECHI stressed:

"I’m a girl but pls have you block the thing."

Augustine Theresa noted:

"She's right thou, but she for no express herself."

Mavis Omar wrote:

"As a gentle guy that's a cute thing to do."

Aminat said:

"She's outspoken thou, some of us will just ignore your message, even if she will reject your offer make you no go call her almajiri later, at least still offer that's courtesy, better still you can wait for her outside the restaurant to get her number, I come in peace o make some mummy no come rush me abeg na opinion i share."

XX shared:

"He’s very wrong for what he did. He should have paid for her food, ask her to take more for her family at home, send pocket money for her and her family and also buy a brand new car to take her home and also relocate her family to ikoyi tbh. Men need to do better."

T - zee asked:

"Are you a Almajiri."

and.i.sch added:

"Omo see ritual ingredient, can i have her contact pls?"

Oluwayomi shared:

"Omo the fact that he wanted to collect number doesn’t mean he has to pay, that’s entitlement…in some instance some guys will even pay for your food without asking for number."

slimzeyart stressed:

"Na #750 remain for opay after she paid for the food."

MikkyStaVia noted:

"Her first impression na ALMAJIRI."

chinenye Loveth said:

"True true you suppose pay that’s what gentlemen do though her response isn’t good at all,in situations like this when the man approach me I will just tell him I have a boyfriend so he can take a break."

Watch the video below:

