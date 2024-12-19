Nigerian rapper Odumodu Blvck has disclosed that Don Jazzy gave him $10,000 in cash as a gift

He further stated that some top artistes in Nigeria once looked up to Don Jazzy following his impact in the music industry

The Mavin Records boss not only gave Odumodu Blvck cash but also offered him other benefits

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodu Blvck, has explained that Nigerian producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, gave him a whopping sum of $10,000 in cash.

Odumodu Blvck said that while he and some others used to look up to top Nigerian artistes, contemporary musicians also looked up to Don Jazzy.

Don Jazzy gifts $10,000 to rapper Odumodublvck. Photo credit: @Odumodublvck @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

In a video which has gone viral, the rapper said this on a radio station, adding that no other person is original as the Mavin Records boss.

He said:

When I went to meet him, he gave me a lot of money. Everywhere I go, I say he gave me $10,000 million in cash. In the Nigerian music industry, there is no one original than Don Jazzy.

Respect to my brothers Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamide, Davido. The way we used to look up to David, they used to look up to Don Jazzy.

When asked why Don Jazzy gave him the money, Odumodu blvck simply replied:

Because he is the Don. Don no be for mouth.

The “Wotowoto seasoning” crooner stated that Don Jazzy told me to keep all the royalties he gets from the song he featured the music producer.

See the post below:

Netizens reacts to Odumodu blvck's gift from Don Jazzy

Social media users have reacted to the singer's interview and cash gift received.

See their comments below:

@itsnrman

Don jazzy is in sick money, if you just greet don jazzy he fit dash you 10m just like that.

@chike0808

Omo been hearing this @DONJAZZ. Blessings people.. baba press me $ too na.

@OtunbaFizo.

Big Kala too dey jabo..he even mention turkey wey dem give am chop.

@EdwardcollinsFx.

Jazzy na giver normally

Odumodu blvck shares how Wizkid helped his music

Legit.ng earlier reported how Ayo Balogun popularly known as Wizkid helped Odumodublvck music career while he was sick.

He noted that he would always be thankful to the Ojuelegba crooner for his assistance.

The rapper posted:

ABEG. MAKE UNA LEAVE ME. I WAS ON MY SICK BED IN ABUJA. I ALMOST LOST MY LIFE. ONLY TO WAKE UP AND SEE THAT WIZKID POSTED DECLAN RICE. IT WAS THE BEGINNING OF SOMETHING NEW FOR ME AND MY FAMILY. I CANNOT PUT INTO WORDS HOW I FELT. I HAVE NEVER BEEN THE ONE TO BITE THE HAND THAT FEEDS ME AND I WILL NEVER BE THAT PERSON. NEVER. #MORAYO.

Source: Legit.ng